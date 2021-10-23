Raptors spoil Celtics home opener, dominating first win of season





Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn’t think Scottie Barnes played so poorly in his first NBA game. Just in case, however, he had a chat with the rookie. “I spoke to him a few times between games. But I just said ‘You did well, man. Keep doing what you’re doing,” Nurse said on Friday night after Barnes broke with 25 points. and 13 rebounds in a 115-83 victory over the Boston Celtics. “He looked like he had a much better pace today,” Nurse said. “He played more calmly as he came up the ground. He waited for his moment and carried it to the edge, or if they played it, he took a few jumps. He played. at his speed this evening perhaps. The No.4 pick in the NBA Draft, Barnes recorded five turnovers and four fouls in his NBA opening 20 minutes in Toronto’s loss to the Wizards on Wednesday. Against Boston, he did not show such nervousness. “I’m just playing hard, and the team gives me confidence that got me started,” he said. “Playing hard throughout the game makes me forget things and it helps me play more freely.” WATCH | Barnes shows himself in a resounding victory over the Celtics: Scottie Barnes shines as Raptors beat Celtics Rookie Scottie Barnes scores a record 25 points and takes 13 rebounds in Toronto’s 115-83 win over Boston. 1:07 Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter, when the Raptors took a two-point lead into a blowout and ruined the home debut for new Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The team, which lost in the first round of the playoffs after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals three of the previous four years, were booed off the field at half-time and throughout the second half. -time. Udoka said they deserved it. “The only thing you can’t stand as a coach is getting punky,” he said. “Basically they went out and punks us, dominated us.” Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 11 points and nine assists for Toronto. Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Al Horford came back for a second stint with the Celtics to add 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-high 46 points in a season-opener double overtime loss to New York on Wednesday night, had nine points on a 3-on-13 shot. Toronto was leading 59-51 when Tatum was whistled for a technical foul, and the free throw made it a 10-point game. The call appeared to energize the Celtics, who scored the next three baskets to cut the deficit to two points. But they failed to score the next five trips on the floor without ever shooting three of them. The Raptors scored 10 straight points, including six by Trent and 20 of 23 to take an 80-61 lead. As Brown scored a personal best in Game 1, Tatum pulled off an off-night shot by making just 7 of 30 shots, 2 of 15 on 3 points. Tatum was 8 of 14 against Toronto, but Brown missed all seven attempts by 3 points. Pacscal Siakam missed both Toronto games as he returned from offseason left shoulder surgery. WATCH | North Courts discusses the top Canadians to watch this NBA season: Canadians to watch this NBA season | North Courts North Courts is back for another season with CBCs Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd joined by Savanna Hamilton as they give their pick for the Canadian NBA players you should be watching this season. 1:56

