Bottega Veneta’s Spring / Summer 2022 runway collection embraces American fashion





Detroit may not be a city that comes to mind first as a fashion actor, it is best known for its rich musical history (techno was born there) and, of course, for cars. But, for one night, editors, stylists and celebrity trend-setters flocked to Motor City to watch the Bottega Venetas Spring / Summer 2022 show. The small-format presentation, Salon 03, is the third collection on loan. à-porter from Italian fashion houses presented in its new extra-curricular format, modeled on the small couture presentations of the early 20th century. For the October 21 event, creative director Daniel Lee took over the Michigan Building Theater, where celebrities like Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige, Zazie Beetz and Debi Mazar sat in the front row, perched on metal bleachers under the ruined cathedral ceiling. Once the lights went out and the models circled the square runway, it became clear that Lee (who grew up in Leeds, an industrial city in northern England much like Detroit) had a lot inspiration drawn from the history of practical American fashion. In addition to sportswear-inspired pieces and denim outfits reminiscent of factory uniforms, Lee opted for relaxed silhouettes, even in formal wear. Clothing can be luxurious (with a price tag), but it’s definitely not stuffy. In fact, the shorter hems and the prevalence of sneakers made this Lees collection the most youth-oriented collection yet. The designer is also interested in technical fabrics, such as that woven with a metal thread which allows the proportions of a garment to be modified by inflating or crumpling it, to give it an impression of elegance and luxury. Bottega Veneta is truly a house of technique, he said Vogue. Bottega Veneta Across the collection, one thing that immediately stands out is Lees’ penchant for green and not just green. brand signature Kelly shade it had everything from neon and sage, to British racing green, redesigned to black or sometimes with a touch of tangerine orange. Color has long been a big part of Lees’ world, and in the spring, you can expect fashion insiders to return to color. (+) Bottega Veneta (+) Bottega Veneta (+) Bottega Veneta And not to be missed, the brand’s accessories that have allowed Lees to take the brand back into fashion. For spring, Bottega Venetas’ more classic silhouettes received the Detroit treatment, with the addition of industrial and mechanical inspired details. The collection was also packed with sneakers, and as the press release explains, sneaker technology translates into high heels, which means you can count on the comfort of your feet. The brand has also swapped the now iconic square toe for pointy heels. The jewelry, including the spiked enamel hoops, chunky shimmering necklaces, and heavy metal rings reflect a mix of organic and mechanical inspiration from cacti and shellfish, but overall they still match. to the simple and sleek aesthetic of the collection as a whole. Below see more of the collection. You might want to take some notes as there is a good chance that Spring It items will be from this collection. Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta

