Roundabout | From fig leaves to haute couture with a cause

Why a fashion technology course? This question posed to a motley group of students from different backgrounds at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula, during a short elective course in creative writing was predictable, but it was answered with enthusiasm, passion and flair.

Punya Gulati, who is pursuing a Masters in Fashion Management, says: “Thinking back to where it all began makes me nostalgic. I remember I was only eight years old when my sister asked me to accompany her to NIFT in Delhi. Not knowing where this would take me, I said yes. The first sight my eyes landed on was a tall, skinny boy in black haram pants, a bell-sleeved shirt, and a mop of curly caramel brown hair. I had never seen such an apparition and the experience was surreal. This vision in front of the main door of the institution bordered by green trees bewitched me and I felt that this was where I belonged.

Others also shared their story of being a Niftian as they call themselves with the pride of a Stéphanian of yesteryear and the hard work and setbacks they have faced.

looking good and feeling good

Interacting with young people who are creatively engaged in different fields of design and fashion, pursuing their dreams even in these masked times, what comes to mind is Lady Gagas’ fashion song: Looking for and you feel good, fashion! This is followed by a more desi song from a rather dark 2008 Hindi movie. Fashion with the Madhur Bhandarkar stamp: Fashion ka hai yeh jalwa. The film had Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut playing super models and paying a heavy price. Now old and shriveled, you know for sure that nothing ever comes to anyone anywhere without a price of some sort.

The fashion started when humans began to cover their bodies. Biblical thought says it started with the serpent causing Eve to give the forbidden fruit to Adam. Of course, it’s been a long journey from grape leaves to high fashion and The Devil Wearing Prada, a 2006 Hollywood blockbuster film that watches the world from the desk of the biggest fashion magazine.

Well, in this day and age it is said that every day is a fashion show and the world is your runway. However, one can’t help but remember the days when women of the 80s were protesting on the wings of feminism against fashion shows and the use of their bodies as a commodity. We remember taking part in such processions even on the roads of Chandigarh. With liberalization, many taboos disappeared and during a first film, actor John Abraham was invited by photographers to open the buttons of his shirts while the girls in the audience screamed. Times had changed a lot!

Fashion as movement

We have seen many social and political movements sadly fade away and for an old world person like me who wore a chip on my shoulder for being politically correct to the end, it was a bit of a shock to be sent by the editor to cover a fashion show in a town hall in the 90s. As the models scrolled their articles on the ramp, a fence was seen carrying the message loud and clear: When fashion is a movement!

Of course, with a heavy heart, we edited it a bit and put it in the intro, gently taking revenge on the story appearing on the glossy pages with the title: In Times When Fashion Is the Only Movement.

However, those who need to spell change and make a statement will even be on the fashion ramp. Two fashion designers we would like to talk about are from the East. The first is the legendary Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, 78, who changed the whole perception of fashion around the world. Instead of baring women, his collections dressed them in oversized black clothing creating a sensation in Paris as a tribute to his deep love and respect for women. After all, he was inspired to become a master tailor in a small tailoring business run by his mother. Of the long coats he designed for women, he said: It meant something to me; the mantle guarding a house, hiding the body of a woman. Maybe I liked to imagine what was inside.

Closer to home is Wendell Rodrick (1960-2020), one of the most innovative fashion designers who grew up in Mahim, Mumbai with a degree in catering to dizzying heights but never failed to lift social and environmental issues. Awarded the Padma Shri, he made history by parading plus size models at Lakme Fashion Week. He paid tribute to actor Rekha on his 60th birthday at another gala and has always worked for LGBTQ. Fashion is therefore what a master designer makes of it.