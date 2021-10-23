Fashion
Girl Shamed for Her Homecoming Dress by Adults on Facebook
- A TikTok user named Grace Brumfield shared a video that has amassed over 10 million views.
- Brumfield showed screenshots of adult Facebook users poking fun at her evening dress online.
- Brumfield told BuzzFeed News she was “shocked” by the negative comments.
A high school student revealed she was humiliated for her evening dress by adults on Facebook.
Grace Brumfield, a 17-year-old junior at an Alabama high school, shared the video to her TikTok Account beginning of October. It has garnered over 10 million views and sparked discussion among users.
The video began with Brumfield sharing photos of herself and her boyfriend in their homecoming dance outfit. The couple posed in a field of sunflowers before the event.
“We took our photos back home in a field of sunflowers that was planted in memory of a colleague named Dalton Defilipi, who passed away last year,” Brumfield said. BuzzFeed News.
She added that her black dress had been altered and personalized to resemble Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress from 1994.
“I loved the way my back home photos came out,” Brumfield wrote in the video. “My boyfriend’s mom posted them on Facebook.”
She then showed screenshots of the Facebook post shared in a group called Sunflowers and Daisies which showed adults mocking Brumfield’s dress in the comments section.
“My boyfriend’s mom started telling me the photos had around 32,000 likes. She was talking about all the good comments and then she said, ‘And of course there are the negatives too,” Brumfield said. at BuzzFeed.
Brumfield told the outlet her “heart sank” because she trusted the whole. She told BuzzFeed that she was previously bullied and transferred schools during her freshman year.
Many comments on Facebook focused on Brumfield’s dress.
“Wow. Did her parents see her in there?” a comment in the video read. “Far too short and sucks for such a pretty girl. Leave something to the imagination, no need to show it all.”
Another Facebook user called Brumfield’s dress “ridiculous.” One user attempted to correlate dress with sexual assault, which Brumfield said was particularly hurtful.
“She said that depending on the way I was dressed, I asked to be raped. As a victim of sexual assault, it made my blood boil because clothes are not the reason. which both men and women are assaulted, ”Brumfield told BuzzFeed.
Brumfield added that she was “shocked” by the comments which she said came mainly from mothers and grandmothers.
Thankfully, Brumfield has received support from her parents, boyfriend, boyfriend’s mom, and thousands of comments online.
“I think what a man or woman decides to put on their body is their choice. As long as no one is hurt, it is none of the business,” Brumfield told BuzzFeed.
“I dress the way I dress because I know what looks good on my body and what makes me feel confident about myself. No one else has the right to tell someone to cover up more because it distracts older men and women. to control themselves. “
She added: “My body is a work of art, and no matter how I want to display it, they can either admire and compliment or, if they don’t like it, disagree and move on. graciously to something else. Commenting on a young person and a woman’s body can cause body dysmorphia and seriously affect her mental health. “
The insider reached out to Brumfield for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
