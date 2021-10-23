Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships return for 10th year





This year marks the 10e anniversary of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Presented by Talking Stick Resort. Of course, it’s about polo and the majestic polo ponies, but the memorable annual event also includes the world’s most famous male and female polo players, luxury fashion, shows, charity support. , exotic cars, champagne, dog tailoring, shopping and more. fun hats you could imagine. All the excitement is happening tomorrow, Saturday 23 October. READ ALSO: 5 Scottsdale sports bars to fuel your football fix The day’s events revolve around four polo matches and the appearance of America’s No.1 polo player Nic Roldan of the Aspen Valley Polo Club, who has competed in the polo championships at Westworld several times. I’ve been to many championships all over the world, but this one is fun, says Roldan. Scottsdale is a really fun place and the fans are amazing so they were excited! Roldans’ team will face La Mariposa-Argentina Polo Club at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday 23 October. This year marks the first time that La Mariposa-Argentina Polo Club has played in Scottsdale. As polo continues to gain popularity with the general public and potential players, Roldan responds to the growing interest. Events like this certainly help and they definitely put us on a map that gives polo a more accessible feel, says Roldan. There has always been a stigma for polo which is only played by the elite and the royal family, but that is changing and that should change. It’s a great spectator sport and anyone can play if they want to. There are clubs and academies all over the world where people can play and are heading in the right direction. Arizona’s top polo player and player coordinator for the Bentley Scottsdale polo championships, Natalie Grancharov Camacho is also returning this year in a starring role and seizing the chance to be a part of the tenth anniversary. It’s really cool because when we started it was such a small event with maybe 2,000 people, says Camacho. Considered over 10,000 people now… We have people coming mostly from all over the world – and who have played all over the world to join us in the event. So that’s really cool and I’m happy to be here and be a part of it for 10 years. The four fast-paced and engrossing polo matches that will be played will be Arizona Polo Club v Santa Fe Polo Club, Grand Champions Polo Club v Bogota Polo Team, former champions Aspen Valley Polo Club’s featured match v La Mariposa-Argentina Polo Club and the Jet Set Womens All-Star Polo Team vs. Wine Valley Polo Club. Another highlight of the day is the world’s longest fashion show, produced by Phoenix Fashion Week. Models strut in the hottest polo-inspired outfits on and around the polo field at 11:55 am. both orchestrated by designer JC Donaldson. Of course, you can have your drink with bottles of bubbles at the tables in the VIP tent and Bubbly Bar, beers at the Morning Beer Festival and classic cocktails from Ketel One and Don Julio. On-site concessions and food trucks, as well as catering by M Culinary in the Drivers & Players VIP lounge at Molina Fine Jewelers, will provide plenty of food throughout the day. Buy your tickets now, grab your most stylish outfit and hat and hit the grass! The 10e Anniversary of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Presented by Talking Stick Resort takes place at WestWorld, located at 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. Visit https://thepoloparty.com/ to purchase tickets and for a full program of the event.

