Vanguard University runway fights ‘fast fashion’ cruelties one point at a time

An outdoor fashion show Thursday at Vanguard University looked like any typical model from a fashion show walking down a red carpet in high-fashion designs and posing fiercely as the cameras clicked, but the evening was a much more serious message.

Sponsored by campus Live2Free club, the annual Fair Trade Fashion Show aims to raise awareness of the dangers of fast fashion, a trend inspired by a growing demand for cheap and easily accessible clothing that is often thrown away after a single wear.

The international garment industry responds to this demand by employing workers, usually women and children, at wages that are not sufficient to support them and in sweatshops where workers face inhumane conditions.

Bethany Anderson and her daughters Alivia and Anabel shop at the OPIA Upcycling booth Thursday during a fair fashion show at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. (Spencer Grant)

Most people have heard of sweatshops in China or Bangladesh, people who work in a factory all day. I think that just doesn’t fit into most people’s day-to-day reality, said Alex Niebaum, club president and main event organizer. We want to fight against this fast fashion which leads to the exploitation of labor.

Live2Frees’ mission is to challenge young people to make choices that respect the dignity of individuals around the world, slow down the demand that leads to modern slavery, and work together to rebuild and restore the lives of victims of trafficking in human beings.

Ruthi Hanchett, Assistant Professor at Vanguard advises the club and teaches human trafficking classes on campus Global Center for Women and Justice. Either way, it enables students not only to learn about the larger issues surrounding exploitation, but also to take action in their own lives to end it.

Backstage, the models wait until Thursday to step onto the catwalk at Vanguard University’s fair fashion show. (Spencer Grant)

Hanchett described a vicious cycle of consumers demanding cheap and low-cost unique items and a garment industry that, feeling the pressure of a constant demand for low-cost products, compels the workforce to produce more. for less money.

We don’t see the cost, but we were trying to make it more visible, she said. As people who want to fight against human trafficking, it is up to us to find how to realign our values.

To that end, Thursdays feature vendors from across Southern California offering upcycled or reused products. Other stands featured certified Fairtrade items, created by workers around the world, including victims of human trafficking, and sold at decent prices, with the proceeds going to producers.

Makaela Brass, a sophomore at Vanguard and a member of Live2Free, operated a table for her personal recycling label Remnants of Brass, an effort that turns unwanted jeans and jeans into stylish clutches and tote bags.

Rachel Bennet, Travis Hartanov and Alex Niebaum speak on Thursday at a panel discussion on the benefits of buying fair trade products. (Spencer Grant)

I heard about human trafficking in high school and wanted to know more, she said of her decision to join the club and do something to fight fast fashion. A lot of people see cute clothes and don’t realize how people are being exploited.

After a panel discussion with two Vanguard alumni Travis Hartanov, who co-founded fair trade companies Known Supply and Krochet Kids International, and upcycling stylist and social media influencer Rachel Elizabeth Bennet, it was time for the show to begin.

Among the student models was Matthew Holgate, chairman of the Student Government Assn. The 21-year-old is an intern at the Global Center for Women and Justice working towards a 12-unit anti-trafficking certificate. When he heard that the parade was looking for students to model fair trade brands, he signed up.

Labor trafficking is actually the biggest part of human trafficking, Holgate said. People don’t see it because it’s not illegal to wash dishes, sew clothes, or piece things together. I am a model to raise awareness about trafficking but also to educate people that there are different ways to combat it.

A model displays a repurposed outfit, compiled from clothing found at a local Goodwill store, during a fair fashion show. (Spencer Grant)

Niebaum said that while learning about exploitation and human trafficking can be a heavy burden to bear, Live2Free members have worked with partners Goodwill of Orange County, Soroptimist International and the Opia upcycling program. of Samueli Academy to celebrate what is done well in the community.

Often when we talk about human trafficking we talk about what’s wrong, the 21-year-old said. These conversations are certainly important, but there are also people who are active in the community. I just wanted to promote the good tonight.

