Manushi Chhillar in a gold mini dress sets Instagram on fire. See the pictures

Manushi Chhilar took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a gold mini dress.

It is very easy for Manushi Chhillar to look ultra-chic in any type of outfit she wears. Her Instagram is filled with photos of her in fabulous clothes that can make anyone gaga over her fashion sense. Miss World can safely be included in the ultimate fashionista roster and her latest post on the app is proof of that. For her last photoshoot, Chhillar opted for a gold mini dress and pulled off the sizzling look. His photos will leave you speechless, we are sure.

For the shoot, the Manushis dress was a dull golden number. The slip dress had a tie detail on one side and a cowl neck. The spaghetti straps added to the sultry appeal of the ensemble and complemented the toned figure of the divas.

The model kept her accessories limited to an assortment of gold rings so the dress could soak up the limelight. She put her hair in soft curls and went for a bronze highlighter, brown lipstick, and lots of mascara for makeup.

See great photos and video:

His post garnered more than 3 lakh likes and Internet users flooded his comments box with their reactions.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss India in 2017. She will make her Bollywood debut with the movie Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

READ ALSO: Manushi Chhillar Gives Major Holiday Vibes In New Maldives Photo