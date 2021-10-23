Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosts dinner and fashion show on October 27 – Williams Lake Tribune

Joyce Norberg, President of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, smiles as she hosts a former Legion fashion show. Photo by Patrick Davies

Volunteers from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 are hosting their popular dinner, fashion show and entertainment event on Wednesday October 27th.

“It’s always a good time for women to go out,” said Joyce Norberg, treasurer of the legion. “This will be our eighth and we’re going with the Mama Mia theme Here We Go Again.”

A spaghetti dinner prepared by the Legion’s kitchen team will be on the menu, followed by clothing modeling from BFF Fashions and Suzanne and Jenny’s.

Norberg said both stores choose their own designs each year and that she herself had run fashion shows locally in the 1970s and trained the Stampede Queen’s competitors.

“We’ll end the evening with Cindy Nadeau singing a couple of songs,” said Norberg.

Tickets are available from the Legion only.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails, dinner will be served at 7 p.m., the fashion show will start at 8 p.m. and the evening will end with entertainment and prizes from 9 p.m.

The cost of a ticket remains at $ 20 and purchases will require proof of receipt of two COVID-19 vaccines and photo ID.

“People are a little low right now, so we decided why increase the price? Norberg added.

Royal Canadian Legion Williams Lake