Cobra Kai Stars Dress Up As Star Wars Characters





Getty Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser pose together at the Paley Center for Media. In the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai”, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) have a tumultuous relationship. The couple begin dating during the show’s second season. However, their romance comes to an abrupt end when Robby accidentally injures Sam’s ex-boyfriend, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and goes on the run. While the teenager is in a juvenile detention center, Miguel and Sam rekindle their relationship. While it doesn’t look like Robby and Sam will be friends anytime soon, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are close in real life. On October 15, 2021, Mouser uploaded a series of photos which showed that she and her “Cobra Kai” co-star were wearing “Star Wars” costumes on Instagram. Mary Mouser shared photos of her co-star dressed as Kylo Ren Mouser’s post consisted of four photos. The first two images showed Buchanan and Mouser posing with the key makeup artist of “Cobra Kai”, Jamie Cline and her husband Chase Abraham in front of a mirror. In the photos, Mouser sported a Rey Skywalker (daisy Ridley costume). Meanwhile, Buchanan channeled Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. Cline wore a pair of Yoda ears, while Abraham decided to wear a Chewbacca jumpsuit. The third shot featured a birthday cake. Mouser took a selfie with his smartphone in the fourth photo. “Last weekend was out of this world [slight smile emoji] [rocket emoji] [sparkles emoji] happy 3rd or 5th birthday last friday, @chaseabraham. Thanks for giving us an excuse to party like it’s 1995. [dizzy emoji] can you tell which character each of us dresses in ?? [eyes emoji][glowing star emoji]“, We read in the caption of the post. Co-star of Mouser and Buchanan’s “Cobra Kai” Vanessa Rubio, who plays Carmen, Miguel Diaz’s mother, was quick to respond to the message. “Aww [three red heart emoji] @Abrajamiecline ears !! ” wrote the actress. Many fans also took the time to comment on the post, with many sharing their appreciation for Mouser and Buchanan’s costumes. “I love the Star Wars theme #star wars”Wrote one fan. “[T]Anne and Mary correspondent, I’m going to go cry brb that’s so cute, ”added another. “Marie and Star Wars. Invaluable!!! You are looking for the queen !!», Sounded a third Instagram user. Tanner Buchanan discussed “Star Wars” in January 2021 Talking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, Tanner Buchanan spoke briefly about “Star Wars”. During the interview, Entertainment Weekly reporter Rosy Cordero said some fans have compared Robby to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), likely because the two characters find incredible mentors under dark circumstances. Buchanan shared that he “likes[d] the comparison ”between Robby and Luke. He noted, however, that he was not a big fan of “Star Wars”. “In fact, I haven’t seen too many ‘Star Wars’. So don’t hate me too much, ”the actor revealed. He clarified that he is aware of the importance of Luke Skywalker. “It’s pretty cool to be compared to someone in movie history who’s so iconic and it’s like oh sure, yeah I’m going to accept being compared to this so iconic character from the movie history, then I’ll take that, ”Buchanan said. READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 trailer released



