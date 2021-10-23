Fashion
After tough pandemic season, BYU men’s basketball emphasizes gym joy
Coach Mark Pope and the Cougars are aiming for a third consecutive season in the Top 25.
If Alex Barcello could give Mark Pope a rating on the joy the BYU men’s basketball coach brought to the gym last season, he would give it a D-.
The coach is looking to improve that now.
As a new basketball season approaches in Provo, Pope is focusing on bringing more fun to practice and practice.
Must be fun, said Pope. We have to bring joy to this gymnasium. It has been a hallmark of our program since we have been together as a staff. We did a bad job last year, so that’s something we were really focusing on. That doesn’t mean it won’t be difficult. That’s not to say we weren’t going to push them like crazy, but it should be fun.
The change in atmosphere is in part due to what has happened over the past year and a half with the pandemic.
The Marriott Center is by far the largest basketball arena in the West Coast Conference, with a capacity of 19,000 people. (The second largest arena is the Alex G. Spanos Center in Pacific, with a capacity of 6,150.)
Senior Gideon George made his official visit to BYU when the Cougars defeated No.2 Gonzaga in the final home game of the 2019-20 season. Fans stormed the pitch in what was Provo’s biggest win in years.
In a nutshell, George described the scene as epic.
But last season, the Cougars were tasked with creating their own juice, playing in front of empty or nearly empty seats at the Marriott Center.
I have never seen this kind of atmosphere in my life before. So I was like, Wow that’s what I hope to see, said George, remembering that epic win over the Zags. But with the pandemic, everything was empty.
The pandemic has forced teams to isolate themselves in hotel rooms during away games and tournaments, including the NCAA tournament. COVID-19 precautions have taken their toll on just about everyone, in one way or another, but have also caused major changes in college sports.
WCC were hit hard at the start of the conference, especially when it comes to California teams with cancellations and postponements.
Compared to where the team was a year ago, second Caleb Lohner believes the team’s mental toughness is much stronger now.
When you’re having fun at the gym and having fun, Lohner said. Nothing else should matter. At the end of the day, if you actually have fun with your team and get better doing it, I think it brings some peace to the team and the players just to know they were having fun. We have joy in the team that was going to be a good basketball team.
Having some joy in the gym is one of BYU’s main focus this year as the Pope enters his third year at the helm and the Cougars seek a third consecutive Top 25 and consecutive participation in the NCAA tournament.
The staff have actually created a wall of words with words and sayings the team believes in and wants to focus on this year, including on time, relentless, getting better every day and more. Barcello said there could be 20 different sentences in there.
The coach always brings us different challenges, how we can kind of focus on this wall of words that he has put in place for us and the coaching staff, said Barcello. But I would say following those in the attitude [and] efforts every day. How good are you as a teammate? Are you putting in 100% effort when you step out on the floor?
Although the majority of the nation has reopened and regained a sense of normalcy as the pandemic continues, the Cougars recently had a melee where they were faced with a new dilemma that they did not face this season. last.
Just days before the scrum, Pope said staff learned that only vaccinated players can attend and play. Although a staff member said the majority of the team were fully vaccinated, the Cougars had to drop part of their roster due to the vaccination rule.
We didn’t spend time bemoaning the fact that it wasn’t our full squad, Pope said. We just went, that’s how we go. Now we were going to find a way to win that way. I think we just had a lot of practice doing it. So I think we get better with practice. The other thing I learned is that thanks to this agreement, this joy in the gym culture is really huge for me.
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-cougars/2021/10/23/after-tough-pandemic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]