After tough pandemic season, BYU men’s basketball emphasizes gym joy

If Alex Barcello could give Mark Pope a rating on the joy the BYU men’s basketball coach brought to the gym last season, he would give it a D-.

The coach is looking to improve that now.

As a new basketball season approaches in Provo, Pope is focusing on bringing more fun to practice and practice.

Must be fun, said Pope. We have to bring joy to this gymnasium. It has been a hallmark of our program since we have been together as a staff. We did a bad job last year, so that’s something we were really focusing on. That doesn’t mean it won’t be difficult. That’s not to say we weren’t going to push them like crazy, but it should be fun.

The change in atmosphere is in part due to what has happened over the past year and a half with the pandemic.

The Marriott Center is by far the largest basketball arena in the West Coast Conference, with a capacity of 19,000 people. (The second largest arena is the Alex G. Spanos Center in Pacific, with a capacity of 6,150.)

Senior Gideon George made his official visit to BYU when the Cougars defeated No.2 Gonzaga in the final home game of the 2019-20 season. Fans stormed the pitch in what was Provo’s biggest win in years.

In a nutshell, George described the scene as epic.

But last season, the Cougars were tasked with creating their own juice, playing in front of empty or nearly empty seats at the Marriott Center.

I have never seen this kind of atmosphere in my life before. So I was like, Wow that’s what I hope to see, said George, remembering that epic win over the Zags. But with the pandemic, everything was empty.

The pandemic has forced teams to isolate themselves in hotel rooms during away games and tournaments, including the NCAA tournament. COVID-19 precautions have taken their toll on just about everyone, in one way or another, but have also caused major changes in college sports.

WCC were hit hard at the start of the conference, especially when it comes to California teams with cancellations and postponements.

Compared to where the team was a year ago, second Caleb Lohner believes the team’s mental toughness is much stronger now.

When you’re having fun at the gym and having fun, Lohner said. Nothing else should matter. At the end of the day, if you actually have fun with your team and get better doing it, I think it brings some peace to the team and the players just to know they were having fun. We have joy in the team that was going to be a good basketball team.

Having some joy in the gym is one of BYU’s main focus this year as the Pope enters his third year at the helm and the Cougars seek a third consecutive Top 25 and consecutive participation in the NCAA tournament.

The staff have actually created a wall of words with words and sayings the team believes in and wants to focus on this year, including on time, relentless, getting better every day and more. Barcello said there could be 20 different sentences in there.

The coach always brings us different challenges, how we can kind of focus on this wall of words that he has put in place for us and the coaching staff, said Barcello. But I would say following those in the attitude [and] efforts every day. How good are you as a teammate? Are you putting in 100% effort when you step out on the floor?

Although the majority of the nation has reopened and regained a sense of normalcy as the pandemic continues, the Cougars recently had a melee where they were faced with a new dilemma that they did not face this season. last.

Just days before the scrum, Pope said staff learned that only vaccinated players can attend and play. Although a staff member said the majority of the team were fully vaccinated, the Cougars had to drop part of their roster due to the vaccination rule.

We didn’t spend time bemoaning the fact that it wasn’t our full squad, Pope said. We just went, that’s how we go. Now we were going to find a way to win that way. I think we just had a lot of practice doing it. So I think we get better with practice. The other thing I learned is that thanks to this agreement, this joy in the gym culture is really huge for me.