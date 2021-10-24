Clover the cat was a frog and a Westie wore a bridesmaid dress for Animal Protectors Halloween





Unsurprisingly, a 6-foot-long inflatable black cat greeted visitors at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley’s Halloween Open House on Saturday. But it was a real tabby cat in a frog costume that stole the show at the afternoon pet dress-up contest. Although Clover didn’t parade in front of the judges like the dogs could, the feline was sympathetic, meeting other pet owners for the community event. “It’s great, and it’s for a good cause,” said Clover owner Kait Sacherich of Murrysville. Her daughter, Lily, paraded Clover outside the shelter during the pet contest. “We love animals, especially when they’re dressed up,” Sacherich said. The costumed dog cast included Bear the Bouvier des Flandres brought in by Carol Mass from Brackenridge, and three dogs dressed as hot dogs. Two of them, rescue dogs, were taken care of by Chris Ashbaugh of Allegheny Township. “It’s Halloween and I wanted to show off these hot dog costumes,” Ashbaugh said. Her mix of Beagle, Whitten and Terrier, Skinnie Minnie, who is anything but, has garnered a lot of attention. However, Ashbaugh’s third dog, Lloyd, a shepherd mix, “doesn’t play dress-up,” but was present for the festivities. You can wear a bridesmaid dress The Best Dressed Dog winner was Sicily, a Westie in a cream-colored satin bridesmaid dress trimmed with ribbons. It was not a costume but a handmade dog dress. “She was truly a bridesmaid in Kentucky three years ago,” said owner Rosetta Lecocq of Lower Burrell. Earlier today, more than 35 costumed children were treated at the new animal welfare house, said Dr Betsy Kennon, of Fawn, a retired veterinarian who offers her expertise at the Deathless Shelter. There was a lot of fun and fundraising, she said. For example, the son of one of the shelter workers, Joe Galvanek of Buffalo Township, donated a hand-made, life-size casket with a red satin lining for the public to pay $ 2 for a coffin photo shoot. Kennon brought cases of decorations for the event from her home. Since the pandemic, Kennon hasn’t thrown a Halloween party and wanted to scare the animal rights workers for the special event. The evening was rounded off with a screening of the horror classic “Night of the Living Dead”. “This event helps the community get involved with the shelter,” Kennon said, “so they know this is their shelter.

