Saudi Premier League team Newcastle backtrack on demand for fan clothing

Newcastle have backed down on asking fans to stop wearing fake Arab clothes to mark Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund purchase of the Premier League squad.

The club now say supporters who wish to wear “appropriate culturally inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit.”

“We are inclusive for everyone,” Newcastle said in a statement ahead of the team’s away game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Newcastle on Wednesday posted what it described as ‘advice’ on clothing during games, saying some clothing seen in the 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday, the first under new Saudi ownership, could be considered “culturally inappropriate”.

The club said on Wednesday that supporters should “refrain from wearing traditional Arab clothing or Middle Eastern-inspired headgear at matches if they do not normally wear such clothing.” He added that the group of owners had not been offended by the wearing of clothing such as fake headgear and dressing gowns, but that it “might offend others”.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out hailed Newcastle’s decision and called on their fans to show “respect and cultural sensitivity when choosing what to wear on match days”.

Three days later, Newcastle said supporters who wore “culturally traditional clothing” were part of an overwhelming reception for Saudi owners.

Newcastle is now 80% owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, with investors PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media holding the remaining stake.

Embracing Saudi riches has led to scrutiny and criticism against Newcastle and the Premier League due to the kingdom’s human rights violations.

Palace fans held up a banner during Saturday’s game criticizing PIF and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.