



Sydney residents have been eating, drinking and shopping in the past two weeks of freedom, and there are no signs of slowing down. For the fashion industry, the imminent return to social life has meant that consumers have started resuming their old shopping habits as early as last month, restocking their wardrobes ahead of the spring social season. Sydney fashion label founders Pffeifer Angela Asparadakis and Virginie Pepin at their store in Bondi. Credit:Louis Douvis Angela Aspradakis and Virginie Pepin, who launched women’s fashion brand Pfeiffer online in 2015 before opening a studio in Bondi in late 2019, say the light at the end of the tunnel appeared as former Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian detailed the states’ path out of the lockdown. In the second week of September, our sales skyrocketed – and I’m talking about a 500 percent peak, says Ms. Aspradakis. September 9 was the press conference where Gladys announced the cabinet was going to release the foreclosure roadmap and our sales have doubled, tripled – and by the end of the week they had increased 500%.

The brand – which includes models Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and actress Tessa Thompson among its fans – never anticipated that politicians’ daily announcements would play a role in their sales. It turns out that Gladys is a bigger fashion influencer than any of the big celebrities who have worn our clothes, Ms. Pepin says. Meanwhile, the CBD – a ghost town as business types have been working remotely for the past few months – is slowly coming back to life as suits return to the office and revitalize their look after months of being in the shops. loungewear and sportswear. Farage founder Joe Farage said his shop had an overwhelming number of appointments to outfit the bride and groom and their wedding parties, as a large number of events – especially weddings – had been postponed. This, along with the start of carnival racing last weekend, has meant costume has been at the forefront of wardrobe buys, he said.

