Hamilton students show the power of advocacy in dress code controversy

The dress code controversy at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is revealing in several ways.

First, it demonstrates the power of student advocacy. When an HWDSB principal made an announcement reminding students not to show bare shoulders and stomachs, shortly after police announced an investigation into historic sexual assault and harassment at the school , some students expressed legitimate outrage. In their view, the ad bordered on victim blame by suggesting that revealing clothing could somehow be responsible for inappropriate sexual behavior.

These days, it’s hard to imagine that’s what the director wanted, but whatever, that’s how the message was understood. This prompted angry and hurt students to protest and make their views known, although the principal quickly apologized shortly after the initial announcement. This advocacy of student interests also prompted the council to announce that it would thoroughly review existing policy to ensure it is sensitive and fair.

Some people, including on social media, downplayed student advocacy with condescending and dismissive language. They couldn’t be more wrong. What the students did was very appropriate. They saw and heard something they didn’t know well and instead of ignoring it, they took action. Far from condemning or minimizing this behavior, we should applaud it.

In another incident, an elementary school principal apologized to parents for a conversation about the dress code that “treated male and female students differently, while alienating those with non-binary identities.”

Given that all of this happened in about a week, it is fair to ask if the HWDSB has a cultural issue in which some educators are not sufficiently trained and aware of issues related to gender equality and freedom. expression. It is also fair to assume that the board will ask the same question and take appropriate action to ensure that future communication cannot be similarly misinterpreted.

Are dress codes really relevant in a public school system today? It is a moot point, but if the answer is yes, it is clear that such a directive must succeed on many fronts. The rules must respect that dress is a form of freedom of expression for many students. Any rules that limit how students, including LGBTQ and non-binary students, express themselves through what they wear must be removed. Are there any limits? Yes, but they must be approved by both the board and educators, as well as the students. This is why it is appropriate that the student councilors of the council have brought forward a motion to develop new dress code guidelines “based on the principles of anti-oppressive, non-discriminatory, equitable and inclusive education.”

Importantly, all aspects of dress codes and rules of conduct should make it clear, especially to students, that dress – revealing or not – is never a factor in sexually inappropriate behavior, whether verbal, physical or otherwise. even virtual. Such behavior is entirely the fault and responsibility of the perpetrator.

Suggest, for example, that the way a female student dresses somehow alleviates bad student behavior not only insults women and victims of sexual misconduct, but also insults men, as it does implies that they are unable to control their own behavior and actions. If all the men reading this don’t mind, it should.

Ultimately, within the confines of consensual and widely accepted guidelines, students should be able to dress as they wish, without compromise or justification. To anyone who has a problem with this, we would say: Treat it.