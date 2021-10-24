Why do men’s eyebrows get thicker with age?

The huge eyebrows, extended ear hairs, and substantial sniffer locks of some older men never seem to stop growing. While many men lose their hair at the top of their heads, the hairs on their eyebrows, ears, and noses may appear to have been soaked in a magical growth elixir.

In contrast, women’s hair, including their eyebrows, tends to lighten with age. So why do men’s facial hairs often get bushier with age, while women’s don’t?

The hair growth of older men is influenced by high levels of hormones – namely, testosterone – until old age. These hormones have greater effects on hair follicles over time, according to Dr. Danilo Del Campo, dermatologist at the Chicago Skin Clinic. Meanwhile, the hormone estrogen, which increases hair growth and diameter, tends to decrease in women after menopause, according to a 2020 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences .

Related: Why do we have eyebrows and eyelashes?

However, where the hair grows, how fast it grows, as well as its texture and color are mainly based on genetic , age, nutrition, health and gender, said Dr. Marie Jhin, president of Premier Dermatology in San Carlos, Calif.

But as people get older, “hormones and different responses to hormones are the main reason for the difference between men and women when it comes to hair,” Del Campo said.

How eyebrow hair grows

All body hair grows from hair follicles. The life cycles of these follicles have three phases: the growth phase (anagen), the two-week transition phase (catagen) and the dormancy phase lasting several months (telogen). After the hair follicles go dormant, the hair eventually falls out – sometimes referred to as the exogenous phase, according to the 2020 review. The process then begins again in the anagen phase.

Hair on different parts of the body grows differently because the duration of these phases differs. Scalp hair has the longest anagen phase, typically ranging from two to seven years, Del Campo said. “However, eyebrow hair and other hair sites are very different,” he told Live Science in an email.

The shorter the anagen phase of a hair follicle, the shorter the hairs in that part of the body when they go dormant. “The eyebrows have a very short anagen phase of around 30 days – that’s it,” Del Campo said. This short period of growth is followed by a prolonged resting phase, which is why eyebrow hairs are typically only 0.4 inches (1 centimeter) or less.

“If the anagen phase was longer, people would have to use scissors at their hairdressers to cut their eyebrows very frequently,” said Del Campo – grooming requirements that become necessary for some men as they get older.

The role of testosterone

The durations of the different phases are influenced by the hormones circulating in the body. “The hair cycle, as well as the structure of the hair follicle, is heavily affected by various hormones,” Jhin told Live Science in an email. In particular, men often have high levels of androgens, especially testosterone, while women tend to have lower androgen levels. These androgens are the reason men’s hair grows faster, she added.

During puberty, these androgens are responsible for hair growth in places such as the face, arms and back, according to the 2020 review. “These androgens act on sex-specific body parts such as the pubis. , chest, face and axillary areas. [armpits] during puberty, “Jhin said.” They act as stimulation for the hairs. “

Related: How fast does hair grow?

As men age, some hair follicles become more sensitive to these hormones over time, according to Jhin. As the follicles become more sensitive to androgens, the hormones keep them in the anagen phase for longer, resulting in more hair growth with age in places such as the eyebrows, nose, and ears.

Interestingly and somewhat mysteriously, hair follicles on the scalp respond to testosterone differently, in fact shortening their growth cycle as testosterone levels rise, according to Jhin. This is why some older men have shaggy eyebrows, long nose hair, and bushy ear hair, but bald heads.

“Men’s eyebrows tend to continue to grow into old age (and this also applies to ear and nose hair),” Del Campo said. “In women there are lower levels of testosterone.”

As women age, estrogen levels drop for menopause . According to the 2020 review. “While men continue to produce androgens until the age of 70,” Jhin said, “women’s hormones are depleted with menopause around age 50”.

Originally posted on Live Science.