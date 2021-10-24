Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married! see the dress





Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have officially tied the knot, today can confirm. Their wedding ceremony took place outside in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their family, friends and the cast of the Netflix show “Selling Sunset”. The Black Tie Affair was filmed for a special called “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do”. El Moussa’s children, Taylor and Brayden (whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack) played a big part in the ceremony. So sweet! Instagram Preparing for their wedding has been well documented on Instagram. Although El Moussa, 40, was fairly silent on social media on Saturday, Young shared videos documenting her wedding morning and getting ready. The day before, the two shared numerous photos and videos from their rehearsal dinner, even sharing a few snaps on Instagram, expressing their excitement for their impending nuptials. El Moussa shared a snap of the two sharing a kiss on Instagram, writing a sweet message to Young in the caption. Ready to say yes, which is crazy, he wrote. If you had asked me four years ago I would have told you I would never get married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love. Then one day Heather hopped on my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank goodness for this day. My life is so much better with you now, let’s do this thing !! Young, 34, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday of the two face to face with their almost touching noses, writing in caption, My forever. See you at the altar my love. This is the second marriage of El Moussa and Youngs first. The Flip or Flop star was married to co-star and ex-wife Christina Haack for nine years, initially separating in 2016 before finalizing their divorce in 2018. The former couple still co-parent their two children, 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden. El Moussa and Young got engaged last July while celebrating their first birthday in Catalina Island, California. A year before they got engaged, El Moussa told TODAY Parents that he had carefully considered bringing Young into the picture and the lives of his children, revealing that she was the first woman with which he was dating and which he introduced to his two children. “I wasn’t someone who just dated a bunch of different women,” he explained. “I was waiting for the right person, who I thought was the right one not only for me, but also for my kids to meet. With Heather, I knew right away, and that was it.” Last summer, the Selling Sunset star spoke to TODAY the month following her engagement, talking about being a bonus mom to El Moussas’ children and looking to her future marriage. “My life is so amazing right now,” she said at the time. “I can’t believe I’m a fiancé, and I’m getting married, I’m going to be Ms. El Moussa. world.”

