Cal Beats Colorado dominating fashion for first win over FBS team

Being called one of the best 1-5 teams in the country sounds a bit like a compliment, but it’s definitely not for the team that owns that label.

Cal started out of that category with a convincing 26-3 victory over Colorado in front of a sparse crowd at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.

Certainly Colorado is not a very good team and the Golden Bears were the 9-point favorites. So, the Golden Bears’ first win against an FBS team this season and the first conference win didn’t come as a surprise, nor did Cal’s season.

“We don’t want this to be the highlight of the season,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said after his team improved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

If this game turns out to be the highlight of the Bears’ season, bad times lie ahead.

But a bunch of things happened on Saturday that made this performance by Cal worthy of mention.

— Cal had 438 yards of offense. Colorado had just 104 yards, including just 13 yards and a first down in the second period. It’s dominance, even against the team that entered the game ranked 127th out of 130 FBS teams in all-out offense.

— Chase Garbers had a big day – in fact, a record day. He entered the day just two yards from Joe Kapp’s career rushing yardage record by a quarterback (921). Garbers missed that with a key 38-yard run on Cal’s first practice, which resulted in a field goal. He finished with 96 rushing yards to cover over 1,000 rushing yards for his career, currently standing at 1,025 yards.

The game plan didn’t necessarily call for Garbers to run the ball a lot, it sort of worked out that way, as he notes in the video below.

His ground play combined with his passing excellence (22-29, 225 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions) to produce his best game of the season. When it mattered in the first half, he was exceptional, making 12 of 15 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also rushed for 82 yards before halftime, which ended with Cal having a 23-3 lead. Cal scored on all five possessions in the first half.

— Garbers passed on four different tight ends, and it would have been five if Collin Moore hadn’t been called up for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on his capture. Both touchdown goals were tight, and rookie Keleki Latu’s 24-yard reception for Cal’s first touchdown was also the first reception of his career.

“It was one of the highlights of my life,” Latu said of the touchdown.

Garbers’ last four touchdown passes in the last two games have all been tight, and the Bears started the game with a tight three-end lineup. So you see why Cal is recruiting so many tight ends.

— Kicker Dario Longhetto has four field goals, including one from 51 yards all season, which is one yard off his career record. And he says he can do them up to 60 meters.

— Cal’s defense recorded six sacks, a season-high, and held up a Colorado team that scored 34 points in last week’s win over Arizona without touchdown for the first times in the Pac-12 action.

— Safety Elijah Hicks had perhaps the best game of his five-year career at Cal with six tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and he was a key tackle on a stoppage of Cal on Colorado’s fourth and 1. play in the first quarter.

Cal must now wear the label of being one of the best 2-5 teams in the country.

Well, in the first seven games, Cal has considerably more yards on offense than his opponents (2,872-2,550). He has fewer turnovers than his opponents (nine takeaways to six turnovers). Cal has more bags than his enemies (15-14). Cal has a higher possession time than his opponents, and he would have more first downs than his opponents if he just counted the first downs and passed the first downs and dismissed the first downs obtained through penalties.

And, finally, Cal only scored one point behind his opponents, scoring 164 points against 165 for his opponents.

But the one that makes sense is found there in bold: 2-5.

