Strictly Come Dancing fans love Tess Daly’s look in the “prettiest” dress and big hair

Strictly Come Dancing viewers gushed over Tess Daly’s stunning ’80s-inspired look on tonight’s episode of BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing fans were blown away by yet another amazing look from Tess Daly on tonight’s show.

The 52-year-old TV presenter wowed viewers yet again, this time with her “prettiest” dress and big hair.

She wore a fitted one-shoulder midi dress, which clung to her slim physique.

For an 80s-inspired look, Tess went for voluminous curls and added a touch of natural glamor with simple makeup.

Viewers were blown away by her outfit, many took to the comments section to compliment the star.

One person exclaimed, “I love this perfectly styled look, just gorgeous.”

“Great, I love the hair,” agreed a second.



















Picture: BBC)











A third added: “I can’t believe Tess Daly is 52!”

Meanwhile, her co-host Claudia Winkleman went for a shimmering black number.

She looked exceptional in the ankle-length dress, which she teamed with nude stilettos.

On tonight’s show, Dan Walker left fans moved by paying tribute to his wife Sarah.

For week 5 of the 19th series, Dan and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova danced the Viennese waltz to Billy Joels Shes Always a Woman.



















Picture: BBC)











The song is one of the favorites of Dan’s beloved wife Sarah, who he first met at Sheffield University when they were students.

They now share three children together, Sarah taking them to the training room to get a first glimpse of the dance.

After Saturday’s dance, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan and Nadiya scored four 7s from the judges, scoring 28 points.

When speaking to presenter Claudia Winkleman, Dan paid tribute to Sarah who was sitting in the studio audience watching.

Dan said: Fortunately Sarah is here tonight, you saw her come to practice this week. I’m going to pounce on her for now.

She is one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her and I have known and loved her for more than half of my life.



















Picture: BBC)











He added: She’s absolutely amazing, she’s a special person and I love her to the end and hope she enjoyed it.

Understandably, viewers were absolute fans of Dans’s adorable comments about his wife Sarah after dancing on the show to her favorite song.

One Strictly Come Dancing fan wrote on Twitter: OMG, Dan Walker has such a ADORABLE family, he loves his wife and isn’t afraid to say it on national TV and he can waltz! Just the kind of heartwarming stuff we all need right now. Also, cute dog! # Strictly2021#Strictly .

Another person tweeted: Dan what a great thing to say about your wife #Strictly .

Meanwhile, another fan of the series commented: DAN TALKING ABOUT HIS WIFE ABSOLUTELY ENDED ME AND WAS ONLY TEN MINUTES INTO #strictly .

* Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. on BBC1.

