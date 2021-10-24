Job offer for Sales Manager Contemporary collections for men at Bloomingdales





On:

Bloomingdale's makes fashion personal and fun, ambitious yet accessible. Our mission is to guide and inspire our clients to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. We will always strive to make Bloomingdale's store like no other store in the world. Everyone plays an essential role in bringing our mission to life. Regardless of their position, we believe all colleagues have a voice and access to share their thoughts with all levels of leadership. Our colleagues are passionate, motivated, entrepreneurial and collaborative. We welcome and embrace the diversity of backgrounds, thoughts and opinions while having a lot of fun along the way. Job overview:

Store managers are at the forefront of the colleague and customer experience. Through your dynamic leadership style, interpersonal skills and business acumen, you will inspire your team to bring Bloomingdale’s mission to life, to be like no other store in the world. The success of a leader lies in the connectivity of their team and as a Commercial Sales Manager you are responsible for unlocking the motivation and individual goals of each member. A successful Bloomingdale’s Sales Manager has an inherent passion for people, whether it’s recruiting, on-boarding and developing your direct reports, or ensuring the customer has an exceptional experience for whatever reason. for which it is in our stores. A Bloomingdale business manager oversees a multi-million dollar component of the store’s overall operations. It often includes several families of businesses with a broad scope of professional sales control. In today’s retail environment, our leaders are flexible and agile, supporting sales results, merchandising standards and ensuring customer fulfillment orders are fulfilled on a timely basis. Essential functions: Observe, coach and emulate customer-centric sales behaviors at all times

Require and promote the use of sales technology to support a seamless customer experience

Lead and educate relationship selling, create a customer book and drive awareness to maximize business

Actively support total store priorities and establish themselves as an available and engaged leader

Lead and own execution of merchandising, in partnership with Visual Merchandise Manager / Merchandise Manager as owner of the global direction of merchandising

Ensure all necessary replenishments, floor moves and signings are completed

Ensure daily monitoring of the execution process, track metrics throughout the day to ensure optimal fill rate Diplomas and skills: Associate degree and 3 to 5 years of direct experience required

Communicate and present information effectively in individual and small group situations to customers and at all levels of internal and external business partners

Ability to plan and execute strategies effectively

Ability to monitor and manage workflow to achieve priorities

Ability to work a flexible schedule with retail hours including days, evenings, weekends and / or holidays Physical requirements: Requires periods of walking, standing, communicating, reaching, crouching, and climbing ladders

Frequent use of computers and other technology as necessary to perform duties, including portable equipment, cash register and the ability to process cash register transactions

Frequently lift / move up to 25 lbs. Colorado Applicants: Click here to Pay scale and here for learn more about the benefits . Connecticut Applicants: Click here to Pay scale Candidates in Nevada: Click here to Pay scale This job description is not exhaustive and Macy’s Inc. reserves the right to change this job description at any time. Macy’s Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive work environment. Applicants for positions in San Francisco ONLY may view their rights and Company obligations under SFPC Art. 49 here. Applicants for positions in Los Angeles ONLY may review their rights and Company obligations under LA MC Ch. XVIII Art. 9 here. Applicants for positions in Philadelphia ONLY may view their rights and Company obligations under PC Ch. 9-3500 here. STORES00 LEADER00

