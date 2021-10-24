Two weddings and a funeral

Dear Response Angel Ellen: I am traveling across the country for a wedding. But, unfortunately, I now learn that a funeral service for a dear friend is also scheduled in the same city for this weekend. So now I am going to a joyful and very sad event. And many of the same people will attend both events. I had planned to wear a simple black sheath with a new shawl that I bought for the (outdoor) wedding. Now, that seems like the right combo for the funeral. I don’t want to wear the dress / shawl to both events due to overlap of guests.

But wait, there’s more… I need something to wear for an upcoming casual outdoor wedding in a colder climate. I think I want a pantsuit because I think it will be cool. Any ideas on where to buy online since I don’t have access to great shopping where I live?

– Kerry F.

Dear Kerry: Like many of us who are witnessing events again after a long pandemic lockdown, could you think too much about all of this? It’s not easy to dress after months of jogging. As long as whatever you choose to wear for the wedding (s) doesn’t overshadow the bride, you’ll be fine.

Let’s take the marriage / funeral issue first. You can wear the black sheath at both the funeral and the wedding and look quite appropriate for both and no one will notice that your dress is duplicating. Believe me. I made it myself. The dress is your blank canvas. The accessories – discreet for the funeral (the shawl?) And bright and cheerful for the wedding – will make each look unique. Stop worrying. You got this.

Moving on to “cooler weather casual marriage,” I wouldn’t buy a pantsuit online unless you have the time to change it up. You’d be terribly lucky if it fits perfectly unless you’re a very standard size. Even then, the sizing became insanely inconsistent. A skirt or dress (how about that black sheath you mentioned?) A jacket with three-quarter sleeves would ensure that sleeve length won’t be an issue. Department store websites – nordstrom.com and macys.com, for example – have a nice selection of jackets and blazers with gathered or three-quarter sleeves at reasonable prices. Store brands like Halogen (Nordstrom) and Charter Club (Macy’s) are well priced. Whatever you decide to order online, make sure it’s returnable in case the fit doesn’t work.

Dear Response Angel Ellen: I have a 14 year old granddaughter who is 6ft 1in tall and is probably still growing. Her problem is not her size as she is very comfortable with herself. Her problem is that her feet have also grown and she is wearing size 12 athletic shoes. We hope you can help us find someone who sells or manufactures size 13 or 14 shoes for women. She is a beautiful, happy and funny young girl (I have prejudices but I am her grandmother).

– Carol H.

Dear Carol: How wonderful that your great granddaughter is “at ease with herself” and a “happy and fun young girl”. Tall is beautiful as Judy, my best friend from high school who is over 6 feet tall, will attest to that. Like your granddaughter, Judy has struggled her whole life to find shoes in large sizes. The shoe selection on the internet isn’t huge in plus sizes, but I have found women’s athletic shoes from brands like Brooks, Asics, New Balance, and Reebok in your granddaughter’s size at Zappos ( zappos.com), Dick’s Sporting Goods (dickssportinggoods.com) and Nordstrom (Nordstrom.com). DSW (dsw.com) and Long Tall Sally (longtallsally.com) also offer larger sizes, but not much for athletes.

