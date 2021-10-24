Fashion
Even if you could go to Bali now, you probably wouldn’t want to
Even if you could go to the Isle of the Gods now, you probably wouldn’t want to. Why? As part of the Indonesian government’s plan to keep COVID-19 under control, visitors are required to spend eight days of quarantine in a hotel. That’s right (and a shorter stay in quarantine than Australia still imposes) but in terms of tourism it’s likely going to prove to be a deterrent.
The Guardian reported earlier this month: “The Indonesian government’s latest plan, announced by Minister Luhut Panjaitan in October, is to open the Balis Ngurah Rai airport to international flights from China, Japan, New Zealand. -Zeeland, South Korea and Saudi Arabia on October 14. ”
As part of the plan, visitors are to undergo eight days of quarantine at a hotel, with fees being billed back to them.
DMARGE got in touch with an Australian expatriate in Bali,Peter Hibberd, who is the Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy and who has lived and worked in Bali for several years (including now), to ask him what he thinks about the situation.
Granted, although Australians could travel to Bali at this time (which they cannot, as they are not on the aforementioned list, and are not yet allowed to leave the country for leisure), given the 8 day quarantine situation, would they rather go elsewhere (or wait for Indonesia to get rid of the quarantine rule)? Well, it’s not that simple, says Peter.
Peter told DMARGE: “There have been some major changes in the situation in Indonesia, including in Bali. Indonesia experienced a significant peak in Covid in July 2021 and the entire archipelago was once again closed. It has since calmed down and things have returned to the “new normal”.
“Bali’s vaccination rates in particular are very high, hovering around 80% compared to the rest of the country, which is a direct result of the government’s attempt to revive tourism in Bali as quickly as possible. And it works.
“Denpasar International Airport (Bali) is finally open to international flights and you no longer have to quarantine yourself in Jakarta. This means that when airlines decide to launch their operations, tourists can quarantine themselves at a selection of hotels in Bali, from Uluwatu to Ubud. ”
“Hotels include big international chains and boutiques, so at the very least your view won’t be that of a city of Jakarta. Will this prove to be a deterrent? The truth is, more people are already coming back and the hustle and bustle of Bali is coming back! ”
“Vacationers will have to make a decision if they plan to use a few days in a hotel as part of their vacation, but as soon as you step outside you are good to go.”
Peter added that the 8 quarantine days might actually look like 6, explaining that a traveler he spoke to even suggested that your flight arrive at night and that you check in at 11pm, that counts as the first day. and the departure at 8 am on the last day counts. too much.
“Therefore, 8 days actually looks like 6 (as with all travel, follow all the mandatory rules and there is no problem).”
On top of that, it’s a beautiful and calm time to be in Bali, without the crowds of tourists if you can get there. So there are pros and cons to everything. Although if this is a choice between Bali with quarantine and Fiji without, we imagine a lot of people will say “Bula” for now.
Stay tuned for an update on life in Bali right now, if you are planning to visit when you get the chance.
