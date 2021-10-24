Illinois men’s basketball dominates in 67-point win over St. Francis preseason opener

Illinois goaltender Da’Monte Williams heads for the basket in the team’s game against St. Francis, Illinois at the State Farm Center on Saturday. The Illini’s won the game in a dominant fashion, 101-34.

The Illini’s won a 101-34 victory over St. Francis, showing why they are so well seeded to start the season. Senior Trent Fraizer led the way with 10 points, three assists and six steals.

I kept telling them, I thought I kinda lost him, I’m old now. Every time I go out I feel like I’m 30, Frazier said. Apparently I still have it, though. … We have a lot of guys who can do what I do; it’s just wanting to do it.

They dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half. After scoring just six points in the first five minutes, the Illini got hot. A big run put them up by 12, and the lead would never be so small again.

Sophomore Andre Curbelo struggled early on, starting the match with a missed jumper and turnover. However, he finished strong and stole the show with a few flashy passes, including a bowling ball-shaped pass from the half court to Austin Hutcherson, who finished the break.

To be honest, I thought we had some nerves at the start, said head coach Brad Underwood. “Belo was quite nervous; he’s never played a game here with fans, but it’s going to be okay. He’ll be the serpent’s leader for many nights, and a damn good one.

Junior Kofi Cockburn played limited minutes but effectively punished the Saints on the pitch. Cockburn finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds and one block in under 15 minutes.

Kofi gets it, man. Kofis has matured so much since he’s been here, Underwood said. He was excited for tonight. This guy does both coaching and cheerleading. He loves this place, he loves his teammates and he knows how much the Illinois fan base loves him too.

Senior Austin Hutcherson has shown the skills that Illini fans have expected from him for two years. Hutcherson recorded early in the first half and ended the game tied with Cockburn for the top of the game with 14 points.

Hutcherson was 5/7 off the field and made two of the three 3-point attempts. He also added seven rebounds, two steals and finished the game with a team record of +39.

The Illini put on a show for the fans tonight, and it started on the defensive end. They racked up nine blocks and 16 team interceptions, leading to 39 points behind on turnovers. By comparison, the Saints scored just 11 points on turnovers.

It was far from biting, but the highlights were top notch. Cockburn had some memorable moments, including kicking a 15-foot open foot that knocked the bench out of its seats and sent the crowd into a frenzy, as St. Francis called for a time-out.

The biggest standing ovation of the night came when Fraizer recorded his fifth steal of the first half and gifted it to sophomore Coleman Hawkins, who slammed him at the break with just three seconds on the clock. . Hawkins would end the game with 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Despite the win, Underwood is not satisfied where many would see perfection, and he sees room for improvement.

Our new guys weren’t even close to being ready, Underwood said. They have a long way to go. This is one of the challenges; it’s a long season. Well, do 110 to 120 workouts, and these guys will get good.

