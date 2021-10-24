Ian Bailey “very happy” fashion lover, Ethna Staunton





It is the Mayo woman who is the new love in the life of Ian Bailey. Fashion enthusiast Ethna Staunton has been dating the main suspect in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier for several months. And last night, speaking for the first time about their secret romance, she said: I really like Ian, we are very happy together and he has been the victim of a terrible injustice. I first met him a few months ago on a trip to Schull in West Cork where he lived. I had followed his case and had obviously seen the two documentaries. He was really nice and I felt really sorry for him and the way he had been treated.





(Image: Niall Carson / PA / PA Wire)

As far as I am concerned, he has been through a lot and is the victim of a terrible injustice. I even sent him a Mass card at the time and prayed that everything would work out for him. Ethna, who is in her 40s and has won numerous Best Dressed Ladies and Hats competitions at Irish Races, including the Galway Races, lives in Mayo.





(Image: Family Document / PA Cable)

She added: Ian and I have a lot in common. I’m really into the theater and the arts, and he’s very cultured. We get along very well and are very happy. Ian confirmed the romance and said: She’s a joy to be with. I say nothing else about my private life. Bailey amicably separated from her 25-year-old partner, artist Jules Thomas, earlier this year. He has since left his home a few miles from where French beauty Sophie lived and was brutally beaten to death before Christmas 1996 in Schull, West Cork. He now lives in a rented house in Glengarriff, a village not far from the Kerry border. The eccentric 64-year-old Englishman has always denied killing Sophie. He also always claimed that he had never met her. The French government is still trying to extradite him to serve a 25-year sentence for the murder after being found guilty by a Paris court in absentia in 2019. Baileys’ lawyers called the trial and a judge’s verdict a shame. They said the majority of the evidence would not have been authorized by an Irish court.



