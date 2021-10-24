Does Summit One Vanderbilt have a dress code? Attraction warns of “unwanted exposure”





MANHATTAN, NEW YORK: The Summit One Vanderbilt attraction in New York City, billed as New York City’s most exciting destination and an experience that takes advantage of the location, height, and views of One Vanderbilts Midtown, while really immersing visitors in a spectacular way, has a very specific dress policy. His website says: Wear comfortable shoes. Stiletto heels, steel-toed boots, athletic crampons and other footwear that can damage the flooring are not permitted. And more importantly, the website says: please dress appropriately to avoid unwanted exposure on glass and mirrored floors. We recommend that you wear pants, shorts or tights when possible. READ MORE California teacher who shot secret skirt photos and videos during class is chased by six girls Father attacks pervert ‘upskirt’ after spotting him taking pictures of unsuspecting buyers The Summit One Vanderbilt in Manhattan, which opened on Thursday, October 21, is located inside a new 1,401-foot-tall tower. It has three exhibits on three different floors – the “Air” exhibit features horizon views and mirrored reflective floors. “Due to the nature of the space and the presence of reflective and transparent flooring, we recommend that you wear pants, shorts or tights to fully enjoy the SUMMIT experience. ‘comfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we provide a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space,’ read a suggestion on the website. However, those who choose to wear skirts or dresses will not be penalized, a spokesperson for Summit One Vanderbilt said. United States today. The spokesperson also said he was giving away free black shorts to those who had not read the notice. Guests wishing free black shorts should request them upon arrival. Gamara Makulch, 66, of Manhattan, who wore an ankle-length dress for the experiment, was taken by surprise when reporters at the New York Post reported the problem. It’s OK, said the elder of Russian descent. The Post noted that Makulch was not in the least mortified. Eunice Li, 30, visiting the city from LA, admitted that she had not read the warning about the dangers of wearing a dress. I don’t really mind, she told the Post. Kenzo Digital, the creator of the all-new Manhattan Observation Deck, said the Air exhibit was created to “awaken” visitors’ senses and transform their “relationship to physical space.” Kenzo Digital’s website states, “We have created a work that brings innovative storytelling to the best view of New York City by taking the canvas from the Summit Observation Deck and elevating it into a transcendent and euphoric experience. . “It’s an attraction that brings everyone together, but you get personal experience of it,” said Marc Holiday, CEO of SL Green. The ascent to the top of the observatory would include fully-glazed elevators, which traverse the exterior of the skyscraper to reveal jaw-dropping views 1,210 feet above New York City. It is the highest vantage point in Midtown. Summit One Vanderbilt is located at 45 East 42nd Street and the entrance to the experience is located in the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal. Visiting hours on the website are 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday. If you have a scoop or an interesting story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7514

