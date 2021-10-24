Joc Pederson beads: origin story of the Braves outfielder necklace

LOS ANGELES – Gabe Arik has been making jewelry for baseball players for two decades. He creates the engagement rings they offer, the gifts they give, the necklaces and earrings they wear in the field. He estimates that his company, Happy Jewelers, has made thousands of pieces, for players on each of the league’s 30 teams. He has never received a request like the one he received in September.

“I want to do something really different,” Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson texted him. “I want to make a great fashion statement. And I am thinking of pearls.

Arik replied: “? “

“Pearl necklaces are for, you know, women,” Arik says now.

But Pederson insisted. “He said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Arik said. ” And that’s what we’ve done.

Since Joc Pederson put on the pearls, Happy Jewelers can’t fill men’s orders fast enough. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

Pederson has been elusive as to the inspiration behind his new fashion statement. Over and over he said, “I just saw the pearls and I was, like, you know what? It looks cool ; »That there is no story, it’s just« a dirty bitch »; and, “It’s a mystery to everyone. They will never know.

Regardless of where they come from, pearls seem to work. Since their debut on September 29, Pederson has an OPS of .953 and a nine-to-bat homerun. Atlanta is 10-4 and a pennant victory. The team started selling replica strands at the baseball stadium for $ 5. When Atlanta legend Dale Murphy threw the first pitch before Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, he first pulled a pearl necklace out of his pocket and draped it around his neck.

Arik finds the attention baffling. “This pearl necklace is not very expensive,” he says. “They are very beautiful, high quality pearls, but the asking price is around four thousand. … He’s got gold chains with diamonds for, like, 40,000. But that, I don’t know. Everyone talks about it, everyone wears it.

Indeed, manager Brian Snitker laughs every time he looks at the Truist Park jumbotron between the innings. “You watch the big screen in Atlanta and you’ve got all these, you know, big, tough, tough guys and they’ve got gems,” he says. “And all the ladies, like, went in their jewelry boxes and took out their pearls.” So, shoot, that’s fine with me. I’m not going to wear them, but … ”

These ladies’ beads are probably around eight millimeters in diameter. Pederson told Arik it wouldn’t do. “Make them nice and big,” he said. Arik therefore sorted a cargo of 14mm cultured pearls for several dozen of the same color. An associate strung them by hand on a 24-inch rope, adding a knot between each to prevent them all toppling over on the ground in the event of breakage. (Just in case, Happy Jewelers also has three backing strands on hand, ready to spend the night.) Arik finished off the necklace with a lobster clasp. “It’s a little more masculine,” he says.

At first he mentioned to Pederson that the beads come in different colors. Would he like to try blacks? “No,” Pederson said. “I’ll keep the white.”

Arik just shrugs his shoulders. “But they look good on him!” he says.

Pederson resists his Atlanta team-mates’ pearl jokes, but it’s the Dodgers – who he played for until a year ago – who are causing him the most grief. A group of them faced him before the show began to demand an explanation. They didn’t have one.

“Joc is doing something different there,” said wide receiver Austin Barnes, laughing. “He’s a strange cat.”

Barnes bears some responsibility in all of this, as the initial broker between Pederson and Arik. The thread that connects Happy Jewelers to MLB is curvy: Arik says a relative of Frank Thomas introduced him to the White Sox slugger, who then spoke about Happy Jewelers to his Chicago teammates. Micah Johnson was traded to Los Angeles in 2015 and suggested it to Barnes when he was looking for alliances. Barnes fathered the rest of his teammates: Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw (“He buys stuff for his family,” Arik says. “He doesn’t wear jewelry.”), Will Smith. And Joc Pederson.

“I should get bonuses,” Barnes says.

He should write the papers now. Arik says he hasn’t received any requests from other major leagues for pearls: it would be too obvious that they are copying Pederson. But that hasn’t deterred young baseball players. A month ago, Arik had never asked a man to buy a pearl necklace. Ever since Pederson started their pearl jam, Happy Jewelers can’t respond quickly enough to orders for men.

