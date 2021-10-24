Men’s Golf takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate





Stanford’s No. 4 men’s golf course is competing this week in Georgia for its penultimate event of the fall season, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, on Lakeside Course. With a stacked field of 15 teams, the tournament will be a big test for the growing Cardinal. At his last event, the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, Stanford earned their first tag team victory since the 2019 NCAA Championship. In the final round, the Cardinal posted a total of 11 under par of 269 to overtake seven teams among the 25 best. Sophomore Michael Thorbjornsen led the charge for Stanford. He had six birdies to face just two bogeys and shoot 66 on the last lap. His five-under-par total for the tournament was good for a second career solo record. Throbjornsens’ performance at Colonial Collegiate was just another example of his solid game dating back to the summer. In July, he had an incredible run in individual amateur tournaments, winning first the Massachusetts Amateur and then the Western Amateur. Considering his game over the past few months, Thorbjornsen should be on everyone’s radar this week. Right behind Thorbjornsen at Colonial was sixth year Henry Shimp. At three under par, he tied for third place to extend his streak from 12 first to four events. He is also the only Cardinal golfer in training to have previous experience on the Lakeside course; in 2017, he shot rounds of 77, 69 and 70 to finish in 44th place in the same tournament. Sophomore Karl Vilips was the third Stanford golfer to beat 70 on the last round at Colonial. After a double bogey on the fourth hole, Vilips played the rest of his round in four under par to shoot 68. When the dust settled, he clinched his second 20th consecutive place to start the season. The duo of junior Barclay Brown and freshman Alex Yang round out Stanford’s lineup for the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Brown, who was a member of the All-Pac-12 first team last season, tied for 35th at the Fighting Illini Invitational. Yang made his Colonial debut and tied for 34th place. The Cardinal will face 14 other teams on the 7,092-yard Lakeside course at par 72. The field features strong programs such as No.7 Texas A&M, No.11 Pepperdine, No.13 Wake Forest, No.15 Georgia Tech, No.15 # 16 Tennessee, # 20 East Tennessee State, and # 22 Virginia. Stanford Men’s Golf started the three-day 54-hole tournament Friday morning in Alpharetta, Ga. At 5 p.m. PT on Friday, the Cardinal placed eighth out of the 15-team peloton, with Vilips in fourth after five – scoring 67 in the first round under par. The second round of play for the Cardinal kicks off Saturday morning at 6:20 a.m. PT.

