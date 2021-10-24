Fast fashion must be phased out within a decade, says Zalando CEO





The global clothing industry must abandon its “fast fashion” business model over the next decade, according to the director of Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer. Co-CEO Robert Gentz ​​told the Financial Times that retailers with a market value of $ 21 billion and revenue of around $ 8 billion last year will use their size and power to scale the market. sector. A sustainable and environmentally friendly product. “Fashion industry […] It’s part of a global sustainability issue, ”said Gentz, noting the fact that 40% of all clothing in the Western wardrobe is never worn. The mass production of fast, low-quality, low-cost fashion clothing has transformed the global fashion industry over the past two decades. According to Greenpeace, global clothing production has more than doubled since the turn of the century, causing more carbon emissions than air and transport combined. Genz, 38, said the Germany-based group wants to push the fashion industry towards more sustainable products that consumers can repair, reuse and resell. “As a platform, we have the capacity to train more [the industry] More than one brand, ”he said. Co-founded by Gentz ​​in 2008 with friends, Zalando has grown rapidly and has been riding the wave of fast fashion. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, this year’s revenue is expected to reach 10.3 billion, up 29% year-on-year and nearly 60% more than in 2019. Since 2019, the company has focused its Zign brand on sustainable fashion. We are also working to eliminate disposable plastics, which are widely used in packaging, from our supply chain, with the aim of influencing and following others in this area. In Berlin, the company is experimenting with “care and repair” services by expanding the range of second-hand goods. Zalando announced in September that it had acquired a stake in Infinited Fiber, a Finnish recycling company that manufactures fibers from used cotton. So far, 16% of Zalando’s revenue comes from products the company has classified as “sustainable” and wants to increase its market share to 25% by 2023. But skeptics accused the company of greenwashing. “After all, Zalando benefits from the overconsumption of fast fashion in today’s society,” sustainable fashion website Ashift wrote in a critical review of the group’s efforts this summer. Gents rejects such a point of view. “It would be sad if it was true, and it wasn’t true,” he said. He admitted that Zaland “doesn’t make any money” on it. Green initiative But he said that had changed over time and that he was convinced there was “ultimately no alternative” to the more sustainable fashion industry. advised He denied that Zalando’s efforts to combat fast fashion could hamper the company’s growth ambitions. “Why do you need it?” He asked, adding that retailers have been steadily gaining market share in recent years. Since 2014, sales of websites operating in more than 20 European countries have increased by an average of 26%. Over the next four years, Zalando aims to triple its turnover to over $ 30 billion. Genz says size itself shouldn’t be Zaland’s goal. Do things wisely. “

