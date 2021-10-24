Newcastle United Official Statement – Clarifies dress code for fans





On Wednesday afternoon, Newcastle United made an official announcement / requesting fans not to dress Arabian style for matches unless it is indeed their usual attire. Steve Bruces’ final loss on Sunday saw the new NUFC owners in the stands, watching hundreds of Newcastle United fans dress for the occasion. None of the Newcastle United owners took offense BUT they asked fans to refrain from wearing similar clothing in the future as other people might be offended. I thought this was the one where the new owners of the NUFC couldn’t really win anyway, with some people / campaign groups calling on supporters not to as it might / cause an offense. While Newcastle United fans are arguably more divided as to whether it was just laughing or looking a little baffled / embarrassing. Either way, on Saturday afternoon Newcastle United released an official follow-up statement, which appears to be a complete turnaround from the initial guidance. Newcastle United Official Club declaration 23 October 2021: Newcastle United FC would like to clarify the guidelines published on Wednesday 20 October regarding match dress. The new owners were delighted by the welcome from the local community, following the acquisition of the club two weeks ago. Fans who celebrated by wearing culturally traditional clothing, including headwear, were part of the welcome. Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit. We are inclusive for everyone. To reiterate what we said earlier, neither the club nor its new owners have been offended by the clothes worn and appreciate the clear statements of support and acceptance from our big fans. Newcastle United FC and its new owners continue to support Premier League diversity and inclusion initiatives, including No Room for Racism. In conclusion, we thank the fans of Newcastle United FC for their incredible support. Newcastle United official announcement 20 October 2021: Newcastle United are kindly asking fans to refrain from wearing traditional Arab clothing or Middle Eastern inspired headwear during matches if they do not normally wear such clothing. A number of supporters recently attended St. James Park wearing associated headgear and dresses, marking the club’s takeover by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. None of the new group of owners were offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this manner. It was a gesture that was recognized as positive and welcoming in his intention. However, there remains the possibility that dressing in this way is culturally inappropriate and may offend others. All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear what is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the large and wealthy multicultural communities and groups that the club proudly supports. To learn more about Newcastle United’s dedicated brand of inclusion, please visit www.nufc.co.uk/unitedasone.



