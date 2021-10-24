Castle’s boys’ football falls apart in heartbreaking fashion

SEYMOUR Mike Reiter knew it wouldn’t be easy. There was nothing he could say to ease the pain.

The Castle boys soccer team saw their season end with a loss in the Class 3A semi-state. But it wasn’t just the loss that made it difficult. That was the way it went.

A deadlocked match since the end of the first half was decided in the last minute of extra time. Carmel’s William Morgan slid a ball past Castle’s defense and into the back of the net to give the Greyhounds a 2-1 victory and a trip to the IHSAA Class 3A State Championship.

It was a heartbreaking end to a great season for the Knights. A 20-2 record. An unbeaten SIAC season. A ranking among the top five in class 3A.

That’s why Reiter wanted nothing more than to show his gratitude to his team ahead of their departure on Saturday – he hugged and spoke with each player before they left with their families.

“I just thanked them. I thanked them for letting us train them,” Reiter said. “As a coach you look at them as your sons. I’m especially proud of this group. We held these guys to a very high standard.”

The match was two-way from the start. Both teams had chances early in the first half but failed to convert. Castle entered the board with a goal from Ryker Kotmel on an assist from Jackson Mitchell with 16 minutes left in the first half.

It didn’t take long for the Greyhounds to respond. In a crowded area with five minutes to go, Connor Dora tied the game at 1-1. The Knights have never lost confidence, a common theme for them all season.

“It’s a resilient bunch. There is courage about these boys who I hope become a part of who they are,” Reiter said. “We fought to the end. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

It was a legitimate battle until the end. Both teams exchanged scoring opportunities in the second half. Castle goalkeeper Colin Nugent made several big saves, some in the last 10 minutes of regulation. Mitchell picked up the ball in the box and was close on several occasions.

With just a minute separating the two groups on penalties, Morgan found a seam for Carmel. A heartbreaking ending for a game that has been wild from start to finish.

“We had a game plan coming up, but in a final four-way game like this you kind of end up giving it up,” Reiter said. “Throw it out the window. It’s about playing with emotion.”

It will be difficult for Reiter to say goodbye to an extremely talented senior class. Of course, the name that first comes to your mind is Mitchell. The forward has established himself as one of the best players in the state with his four-year career. He is far from the only senior who will be missed.

Miles Reshetar has played in the great moments. Xavier Scott has always found a way to get involved. Brady Quinn and Colin Nugent were mainstays of the defense. This group has more than left a legacy with their playing on the field.

Reiter believes they will be remembered more for their hard work and tireless effort behind the scenes. He knows this is what the younger members of this program will remember the most.

“They haven’t thought twice about doing the extra work, they’ve always accepted everything. The legacy they’ll leave here is that when we get to this round (in the future), it won’t be. unexpected, ”Reiter mentioned. “They have told every subclass in this program that this is what we expect now. It feels different and all because of their leadership.”

