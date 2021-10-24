And now, the biggest trends in menswear – Guardian Life – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Through Morayo okay October 24, 2021 | 8h00 Summer is over and we are excited and ready for the new trends that are about to take over the fashion scene. Every season there are new fashion fads coming and going, and some choose to stay. This year, no matter the weather, the styles are hotter than ever. Monochrome outfits … Summer is over and we are excited and ready for the new trends that are about to take over the fashion scene. Every season there are new fashion fads coming and going, and some choose to stay. This year, no matter the weather, the styles are hotter than ever. From monochrome outfits to neutral colors, this might be a great time to update your wardrobe. If you need some inspiration, we’ve put together a list of trendy men’s fashion picks. Monochrome outfits You don’t have to wear an entire outfit of a particular shade, you can stick to mixing and matching different shades and textures. It will add another dimension to your already large wardrobe. Neutral colors Neutral colors include white and black, but you can change them up by going for warm shades of gray, brown, beige, and the darker variations of warm colors. Leather Leather outfits are an easy way to look stylish without going overboard. You can go for a dark shade to emphasize your style, but if you want to experiment, why not go for something in brown? There are plenty of sizes to try out – you can choose oversized or regular. These outerwear will take your wardrobe to the next level. Two-tone outfits Why have one color when you can have two? This season add some bright colors to your wardrobe – popular shades include white, blue, red, and black. It’s a great opportunity to inject a little fun into your outfit without looking like it’s overdoing it.

