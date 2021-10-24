Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are married





And they set out towards sunset. “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young and “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa are married after two years of dating. “MONSIEUR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA !!!” Young, 34 years old, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday. “I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Well done forever and then some. El Moussa, 40, too posted a snapshot of the happy couple, writing: “WAS MARRIED !!!! Spilled his name for good. “ The couple got married at a hotel near Santa Barbara, California, according to People magazine. A youngster who wore a dress made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav teased on Instagram on October 14 that the couple’s wedding was fast approaching, posting photos of the couple holding their marriage license. One more step to become Mrs. El Moussa !!! , she captioned the snap, with El Moussa leaving red heart emojis in the comments section. The couple obtained their marriage license on October 14. Instagram On October 18, she also revealed that she had tried on her last dress and had finished writing her vows. Now let’s marry me !! she added, asking fans to guess the dress style she chose. In September, the bride gave fans a glimpse of their wedding location, but did not disclose the location at the time. “Standing in the exact spot, we are having our first dance as husband and wife,” she wrote. Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their final moments of bachelorhood together, throwing a bachelorette party in Palm Springs earlier this month. In September, El Moussa surprised his now wife with an extravagant birthday party in Hollywood. Disconnect / CPR / BACKGRID The LA real estate reality TV stars got engaged in 2020 on the first anniversary of the day they met. El Moussa asked the question as the couple were on a boat trip to Catalina Island off the coast of California. After originally offering an 8-carat emerald-cut diamond, the pair went on to improve it with even more bling. Young shows off his new improved 8-carat sparkler. Instagram While this was Young’s first time walking down the aisle, El Moussa was previously married to Christina Haack, whom he divorced in 2018. They share two children: Taylor, 11, and Breyden, 6. Young says she loves being a “bonus mother” to El Moussa’s children, but that she doesn’t “feel the need” to have her own.

