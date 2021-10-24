Arkansas Fashion School opens the curtains for the show





After a noted absence from such events due in large part to covid-19, a prominent fashion show has returned to Little Rock. On the theme “State of the art of fashion”, the fashion show of emerging designers, held on October 9 at the Arkansas Fashion School, was a fabulous showcase of the creations of the six graduates of the school. The long, wide porch of the Little Rock Midwest School was transformed into an elaborate double runway along which models paraded showing off the designs of promotion major Beth Hollar and fellow graduates Brennon Taylor, Emma Ferren, Elise Gibson, Charli Sotomora and Reymon Linares. The large crowd dined on appetizers from Three Fold Co. and sipped libations before the program and performance. School founder Jamileh Kamran presented the school’s vision. State Senator Joyce Elliott of Little Rock gave an opening speech and Hollar gave a farewell speech, before diplomas were handed out by Kamran and Amanda Morley, also of the school. Then came the show, a visual feast of formal wear for women, men and children; satin sartorial rhapsodies; bold ruffles; a blue and white stripe, depicted in a majestic overskirt and a rockabilly-style midi skirt with petticoat; pieces to wear to work and a look at wedding outfits. Former Arkansas resident Patricia Y. McCullough-Oliver, founder of Poise and Perfection Imaging Inc., ran the show. Gallery: DRESSING: Arkansas Fashion School [Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos arkansasonline.com/1024fashion/] The evening ended with a meeting of creators. Kamran, a longtime designer who made a name for herself dressing famous people including former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, opened the school in 2007 to train and mentor aspiring fashion designers and help them to create jobs for themselves and for others. KORTO WATCH AGAIN Korto Momolu, the local Liberian-born designer who made her name in the “Project Runway” reality show, will present her fall / winter collection, “The Freedom Collection,” at 4 p.m. on November 13 at 1201 Center St. in Little Rock. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The show – “a fashion experience infusing art and music to create a vibrant cultural experience” – will include a VIP reception and pop-up boutique. The event will also commemorate “Korto Momolu Day”, an honor bestowed on it in 2008 by the City of Little Rock. Tickets, all VIP in the first row, cost $ 50. Visit eventbrite.com. SCHOLARSHIP TIME “The scholarship season is in full swing! According to the announcement of the 2022 scholarship competition for the North Little Rock-based Thea Foundation, dedicated to advocating for the importance of the arts in the development of Arkansas youth. “We have more than doubled our scholarship offerings this year.” The first place winners in fashion design as well as four other categories (performing arts, visual arts, creative writing and cinema) will receive a scholarship of $ 10,000. The deadlines differ with each category; On February 11 at noon, it’s the fashion design competition. High school students can participate in as many scholarship contests as they want, but can only win one. For more information on the organization’s scholarship competition, visit theafoundation.org/scholarships. Send fashion related press releases and nominees for “Spotlight On …” (Q&A with independent Arkansas manufacturers and / or fashion / beauty / skincare retailers) to: [email protected] State Senator Joyce Elliott delivers the graduation speech. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) A ball gown for a little girl is part of the collection of graduate designer Reymon Linares. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) A chic dress and a long coat showcase the talents of graduate Charli Sotomora. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) A white dress with an accent of pink ruffles is one of the creations of graduate designer Beth Hollars. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) Graduate designer Brennon Taylor (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) The set by graduate designer Emma Ferrens includes a blue and white circular skirt and white bustier. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) Graduate designer Elise Gibsons’ green tuxedo pantsuit accentuated the runway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) Graduate designer Emma Ferren (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) A young model shows off a suit by graduate designer Emma Ferren. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) A black satin dress by graduate designer Elise Gibson is paraded. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) Burgundy and black ensemble by graduate designer Brennon Taylors (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) A striped overskirt marks this evening outfit from graduate designer Beth Hollar. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams) Graduated designer Charli Sotomora created this dolman sleeve blouse and patterned pants. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams)

