WVU’s No.25 men’s football overcomes setback to score three consecutive goals against Elon

West Virginia men’s football turned up the heat in the second half to beat Elon 3-1 on Saturday at Dick Dlesk Football Stadium.

WVU coach Dan Stratford felt a sense of relief as his team finished comfortably ahead of the Phoenix, but his mood wasn’t as high as the halftime whistle. The Mountaineers lost a score after conceding an own goal in the opening minutes, forcing them to catch up in the second half.

“I was probably more frustrated than I have been all season at halftime, and I think I’ve expressed that to the players and a handful of individuals in particular, and that’s not typically me Stratford said. “But like I told them then, this team has such incredible potential, we’ve proven that we can compete with anyone in the country, and I want us to realize that potential this season.”

Still, the Mountaineers dominated the pace of the game throughout the game, starting in the first half. In fact, the Phoenix didn’t even register a shot in the box before going forward on the scoreboard. All it took was a mistake by WVU defender Aaron Denk Gracia to put Elon in the lead and Stratford in a bad mood.

WVU came out of the break and immediately put the pressure back on the Phoenix, making sure to get the ball into the third striker from the start. Ryan Crooks equalized in the 56th minute from a corner, whipping it up for Bjarne Thiesen to finish.

Things got tough for the remainder of the half, and it took a few penalties for WVU to finally pass Elon. The go-ahead score came from Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi’s foot in the 75th minute, while Pau Jimenez Albelda sealed it in the 85th with another penalty.

West Virginia, however, continued its woes against Elon. The Mountaineers have tested goaltender Cam Pelle for five saves, a small number compared to the Mountaineers’ 14 shots and 66% possession. Stratford has taken note of this trend and says part of it is a confidence issue – a must-have aspect of the game for forwards.

“I think the number of times we’ve had players who touched in the penalty area today or weren’t quite happy with them and had to make another touch, when the players are in good shape, that doesn’t happen, ”Stratford said. . “They just finish it the first time around, they just hit the back of the ball, they don’t need a first touch, they don’t think about the first touch, so we were almost trying to dribble it today , and I think that’s an indication that there’s a bit of a lack of confidence in these times.

This victory was huge for the Mountaineers, who have won just one victory in four road games. The Mountaineers still have three games to play in the regular season and they’re all up against MAC opponents. That home stretch has the potential to cause real changes in the league standings at the end of the season.

The last games mean a lot for the team, but also for the individuals. Jimenez Albelda, who scored his second goal of the season against Elon, sees the light at the end of the tunnel for his West Virginia career – but he still sees a lot of potential in the squad with the playoffs in sight.

“It feels good, and to score is even better,” he said. “It represents the world to me, and I really hope we can end the season strong and we can win titles.”

Right now, the Mountaineers are fifth in the MAC standings with a 1-1-1 record. Northern Illinois leads at 2-0-2, with a clash at Georgia State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

West Virginia will also face the State of Georgia on Thursday before a Halloween clash in Georgia Southern. They close the season at home on November 4 against Bowling Green at 7 p.m.