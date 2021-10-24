Fashion
Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan tells Hina Khan mote lag rahe ho days after the latter’s post on mental wellness
Days after Hina Khan opened up about her weight gain after her father’s death, Bigg Boss 15 contender Afsana Khan called her fat when visiting the house as a guest.
Actress Hina Khan walked into the Bigg Boss 15 house in the last episode as a guest and received a protected remark about her weight gain. Bigg Boss competitor Afsana Khan greeted her with a smile and a compliment on her new appearance.
Hina arrived on the show in a short black dress. Commenting on her look, Afsana told Hina: “Aap mujhe thode mote lag rahe ho, waise to aap bahut slim ho (you look fat to me even though you are very thin).
+
Hina also complimented her in the same way, telling her that she was also slim and beautiful on screen, as well as in person.
Hina had recently explained how she was prioritizing her mental well-being over weight gain for the past few months. The actor lost his father Aslam Khan in April this year.
Hina had shared a photo from her workout and wrote on Instagram, I had gained a few pounds those months for obvious reasons and really hadn’t paid attention to how many pounds I put on … My health mental was much more important and I just wanted to be, I wanted to do things that make me happy.
She called it work in progress and added: Sometimes just let loose, enjoy the little things, do what you love without thinking too much about what people will say or what I look like … After all, you have to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life … And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance … Now I’m back to action. ”Hina also wrote, Work in progress.
Also read: Bigg Boss 15 wild card Rajiv Adatia says Shamita Shetty begged him to join him: “She will be happy to see me”
While on the show, Hina asked several questions of Bigg Boss’s male contestants and those who answered yes had to be waxed. Hina also appeared last season as a Senior. She was Bigg Boss 11’s first runner-up.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-15-afsana-khan-tells-hina-khan-mote-lag-rahe-ho-101635046159044.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]