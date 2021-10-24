Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan tells Hina Khan mote lag rahe ho days after the latter’s post on mental wellness

Actress Hina Khan walked into the Bigg Boss 15 house in the last episode as a guest and received a protected remark about her weight gain. Bigg Boss competitor Afsana Khan greeted her with a smile and a compliment on her new appearance.

Hina arrived on the show in a short black dress. Commenting on her look, Afsana told Hina: “Aap mujhe thode mote lag rahe ho, waise to aap bahut slim ho (you look fat to me even though you are very thin).

Hina also complimented her in the same way, telling her that she was also slim and beautiful on screen, as well as in person.

Hina had recently explained how she was prioritizing her mental well-being over weight gain for the past few months. The actor lost his father Aslam Khan in April this year.

Hina had shared a photo from her workout and wrote on Instagram, I had gained a few pounds those months for obvious reasons and really hadn’t paid attention to how many pounds I put on … My health mental was much more important and I just wanted to be, I wanted to do things that make me happy.

She called it work in progress and added: Sometimes just let loose, enjoy the little things, do what you love without thinking too much about what people will say or what I look like … After all, you have to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life … And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance … Now I’m back to action. ”Hina also wrote, Work in progress.

While on the show, Hina asked several questions of Bigg Boss’s male contestants and those who answered yes had to be waxed. Hina also appeared last season as a Senior. She was Bigg Boss 11’s first runner-up.