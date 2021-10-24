Amazon Shoppers Love The Nutexrol Hoodie Dress





The products in this story are independently selected and presented in an editorial manner. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re like us, it takes all of your willpower not to live in oversized sweatshirts the second a chill hits the air. Don’t get me wrong, we’re totally here for sweaters, boots, and all fall fashions, but there’s something about wrapping yourself up in a comfy sweatshirt during the fall and winter months. winter that feels good.

While we wish we could spend every day in our favorite sweatshirts, there are certainly occasions that call for something other than old loungewear. Fortunately, comfort and style are not always mutually exclusive. We found a dress fashionable enough to be worn while hitting the pumpkin patch, having coffee with friends, or just lounging on the sofa that has the same cozy feel as an oversized hoodie: the Nutexrol fleece sweatshirt dress on Amazon.

Buy it! The Nutexrol Women’s Thickening Fleece Long Hooded Dress, $ 39.99; amazon.com

The $ 40 dress has a cotton-polyester blend and a fleece lining that reflects the texture of most sweatshirts, and it’s complete with long sleeves, a roomy hood, and a front pocket to store your phone, keys and accessories. ‘other daily necessities. It’s available in a variety of bright and neutral hues, comes in sizes small to 3X (although buyers recommend reducing the size for a more precise fit), and has managed to rack up more. 2,500 five-star ratings of “obsessed“Amazon buyers.

So that you can throw this away affordable dress over a pair of leggings and finish it off with boots to withstand winter weather, the long hoodie is designed to fall just above your knees, so it keeps legs warm in fall weather lively. Simply pair the sweatshirt dress with sneakers and you’ll be ready to face the day in a stylish outfit that buyers say is “like [their] most comfortable sweatshirt, but longer. ”

“This is my second one, and I only bought a second one because I needed more in my life”, a client wrote. “The other is still in pristine condition even though I wear it all the time during the long Chicago winters. No pilling or weird flaws that showed up despite the purple being washed a few times a week and worn. nicely a lot everyday. Very high quality for the price and perfect for layering in cold weather when you often have to get in and out of the house. “

If you’re a sweatshirt fanatic and looking to add a trendy find to your wardrobe that looks like “a giant hug, shop the $ 40 hoodie dress from Amazon below.

