Gauahar Khan’s winter fashion in warm Kashmiri suits will enhance your keychain | Fashion trends
If you’re looking for an instant way to upgrade your keychain then look no further because Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan is here to sort out your fashion woes with her winter killer play in warm Kashmiri costumes. The diva posed winter fashion goals in warm and radiant Kashmiri suits that turn out to be one of the most important parts of your attire and rightfully translate into elegance to give you an effortless royal look in in no time as hand-embroidered beauty steals hearts.
Taking to her social media grip, Gauahar shared two glamorous photos in different ethnic looks that featured beautiful papier-mâché embroidery in multicolored. In one photo, Gauahar was shown wearing a mustard yellow kurta and trousers adorned with simple cashmere embroidery along the neckline and hem.
She layered it with a brown-based woven shawl that was covered in ethnic cashmere and floral designs embroidered with multi-colored threads. Leaving her luscious tresses open and swept to one side, Gauahar accessorized her look with a pair of long silver earrings.
Dressed in a touch of coral lipstick, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and full brows. Striking candid poses and flaunting his million dollar smile for the camera, Gauahar has fans going into a frenzy.
In the following image, Gauahar flaunted darker undertones and donned a warm gray Kashmir kurta ensemble and layered it with a dark green shawl which also showcased a beautiful papier mache embroidery in contrasting tones of pink. Sticking to the same makeup, Gauahar accessorized her look with huge silver rings and a pair of shoulder-length silver earrings as she left her soft curly tresses open and swept to one side.
Striking an elegant pose for the camera, Gauahar captioned the footage, Up Close! #feels #spreadlove (sic) and added orange and green heart emojis to it.
Papier-mâché takes its name from the French term papier-mch, which means papier-mâché and the embroidery consists of a pattern of flowers and leaves worked in satin stitch. Integral to the Jammu and Kashmir region, papier-mâché embroidered shawls take several hours to make a single piece but are worth the luxury and elegance as they are achieved when the sheer number of silk threads is stitched with stitches. extremely close to each other to coat an embossing effect on the embroidery.
