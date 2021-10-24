Party 2021 dress code is bright but makes it brighter

It’s time to get off the slopes and get some comfy pajamas. Because the mood for the holiday season seems to be warming up to the uninhibited glow.

Fashion offers an encouraging antidote to the pandemic months with its more is more spirit. So it’s no surprise that fashionistas dress according to their mood and state of mind instead of reserving looks and styles for the occasion. The vibe is to stand out rather than blend in.

As designer Amit Aggarwal says: Shameless shine will definitely be something we’ll see served up through many looks. I believe we will let fashion show its extroverted side in the coming season.

To mix together

Internationally, Burberry chainmail dresses and Halperns disco pieces demand attention. Back home, Falguni’s scintillating concoctions Shane Peacocks and Aggarwals structured sarees paired with metallic bustiers (showcased at this year’s Indian Couture Week) set the maximalist agenda of the holiday season. Designers let their followers be their own stylists by offering an attractive mix and match in their windows. For example, the Aggarwals raffia jacket and lehnga skirt look of her recent Metanoia can be broken down easily. The raffia jacket itself can be paired with white pants for a daytime look.

At the Met Gala in September, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Emma Chamberlain opted for see-through and beaded pieces, to stand out while hitting the right sartorial notes. Designer Shane Peacock, who dressed entrepreneur-philanthropist Sudha Reddy in a gown adorned with gold carvings with shades borrowed from the American flag for the Met, says it all about individualistic and striking clothing.

Everyone can’t wait to shine. Okay, I’m wearing a suit, let me pair it with a pair of flip flops for the red carpet. Everyone is ready to mix and match, whether it’s the influencer batch or the designer squad. It’s a great time to be a designer because it gives us more challenges, says Shane, who sees people mixing the top with the bottom, the sublime with the ridiculous, the classic with the street, to keep a long length. advance on the style curve.

Amid the bling at the Met Gala, it was hard to overlook Timothe Chalamets’ comfy Converse paired with a Haider Ackermann suit. This mix of couture and sports-ready can also be seen in the street-style images flooding Insta streams. Designer Monisha Jaising, who explored glam hobbies in her high-end clothing line, MxS, along with partner Shweta Bachchan Nanda, believes people want to give their all but don’t want to leave the comfort of their staple sneakers. Glamorous outfits and luxurious fabrics worn in a cool, casual way will pretty much define post-pandemic party wear. Think about shining with street credit and a lasting spirit and you’ve captured the vibe of the moment, she says.

Day burst

Daytime shine has become a key trend, with fashionistas opting for holographic accessories like backpacks and PVC heels and going head-to-toe tone-in-tone. For brunch, it’s not uncommon to spot a sparkly evening dress layered over a low-key denim jacket or a slip dress worn over a t-shirt. Designer Pria Kataaria Puri draws an interesting comparison between pre- and post-containment dressing. Before covid-19, everyone was trying to fit in according to social norms and they didn’t want to stand out like a sore thumb. If you were a person who loves to dress up, you would tame your dressing to please others. Now people have realized that it is important to feel happy. Whether it’s a breakfast or a gathering, people will do it all. Sequin blouses, trendy headbands and metallic tote bags are commonplace for daytime gatherings, she says.

Nikita Mhaisalkar agrees. … people are celebrating life every moment. This positive attitude of living in the moment instilled acceptance for daytime glamor, says the designer.

Shivan Bhatiya, head designer of the Shivan & Narresh label, advocates a balance. Injecting sparkle into a bold piece of clothing captures the right amount of attention. Whether it’s teaming sequined tank tops with crisp formal suits, comfy sweatpants and oversized bombers with sparkly trims, or shimmering bustiers that are a timeless investment in Indian and Western wardrobes, he said.

Designer Charu Parashar suggests investing in a monochrome sequined jumpsuit. I think pastels and jewelry tones work really well for a metallic look. Add a gold cape or short jacket to a print dress and you are ready to party.

