Fashion favorites (October 18-24): from Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, check out these looks





Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a statement with their artful sense of style. Time and time again we see them pull off stunning ensembles and quirky outfits, absolutely amazing. This week, too, a bunch of stars have been spotted in the city. Take a look at which look was successful and who missed:

Sarah Ali Khan Sara looked stunning in her dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit-Sara looked like a million bucks as she attended a show in a sequined bodycon dress. The dress was strappy and accentuated her curves. She teamed the outfit with a pair of silver heels. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a hint of brightening makeup. We definitely approve. Shilpa shetty Shilpa can certainly take the red away. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit-Shilpa looked striking in her structured red dress which she teamed with dizzying red heels. The look needed panache to wear and who better than Shilpa to achieve such a wonderful color? Sushmita Sen She wore a breezy look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit– Dressed in casual outfits and displaying her signature and sweet smile, Sushmita Sen greeted the city’s photographers. We love the comfy loafers she teamed up with. Alia bhatt Alia wore a funky outfit with an unexpected color. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit-Alia recently turned heads with her interesting choice of outfits. As brightly colored, funky jeans make a comeback, Alia chose a pink pair and wore them with a pale blue top. We love the fit and flare of the jeans! Janhvi Kapoor Jahnvi was pretty as a picture. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit-Jahnvi wore a fitted gold sequined dress with puffed sleeves. We love the fun set she put together with a pair of gold-tinted complementary pumps. We love the way she wears soft curls and rosy pink makeup to complete the look. Definitely a success! Kriti i say Kriti might have seen better fashion days. (Source: Varinder Chawla) To lack-Although usually Kriti wears almost any look possible, this dress did not flatter her. The silhouette does not seem suitable to him and the look does not cry originality either. A miss, but we know it can do better! Mrinal Thakur Mrunal looked gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit-Mrunal looked gorgeous in a fitted beige dress that looked like it was made just for her. Avoiding accessories, she let her outfit do the talking, with natural waves framing her face. Ranveer Singh Dapper as always as he saw him in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hit-Ranveer chose to go out in an all-black ensemble, which is still on trend. He paired the look with a pair of cool neon lights, slides and was seen waving to photographers.

