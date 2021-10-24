Fashion
Oliver Tolentino hosts star-studded fashion show at LA Fashion Week
LOS ANGELES – Oliver Tolentino presented a fashion show at Los Angeles Fashion Week.
At the show, which was red carpet themed, he presented 33 pieces in his own style of Hollywood glamor. It also included a dress with Filipino fabrics, a black and gray piña and abaca dress.
“My collection was made up of wearable pieces but with couture finishes. I had a series of red, pink, gold, silver and black looks with sequined dresses, chain mail dresses, printed brocade dresses and voluminous layers of tulle, ”Oliver said.
Oliver, who became a favorite on the Hollywood red carpet after opening a boutique in Beverly Hills, has been a big advocate for the promotion and use of native fabrics by using them in his designs and proudly promoting them. on the international fashion scene.
“My piña tuxedos were the first nominees worn to the Oscars and Golden Globes. My piña dress was first worn on American TV live when Carrie Underwood performed in a peach piña dress on American Idol,” did he declare.
Several of her designs have been worn by other celebrities and personalities like Tara Lipinski, Emmy Rossum and Kara David in prestigious functions abroad.
“Jessica Alba, Sophia Bush, Maggie Grace, Maria Menounos and Tatyana Ali wore fabrics from the Philippines. I made a point of including our fabrics in my collections presented in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Palm Springs , Bangkok, the Bahamas, Barbados and Manila, ”he said.
On her most recent show, one of the models who first graced the LA fashion ramp was Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados of Dapitan City.
A top 20 semi-finalist in the Miss Universe pageant and winner of the Best National Costume award, Gazini surprised everyone when she stepped out as one of the models that night.
“A mutual friend mentioned that Gazini was in LA and put us in touch. I’m so happy she made her modeling debut in Los Angeles on my LAFW show. She’s so sweet,” Oliver said.
Meanwhile, a regular face in any Oliver Tolentino fashion show is model Tutay Maristela-Fasano, Oliver’s muse and an emergency room nurse by day. The model, who graduated in nursing from the University of the Philippines, is also a wife and mother.
“She’s confident when she walks and does a show,” Oliver said of her. “She’s very funny too! I love having her backstage before my show.”
For Oliver, the highlight of his LA Fashion Week show was showing off a collection after the pandemic lockdowns and seeing the crowds backing him up again.
VIPs who watched his parade included Black Eyed Peas Apl.de.ap, boxer Nonito Donaire, former Miss Universe Margaret Gardiner, Fil-Am cast Mike Cabellon (co-stars with Ted Danson in “Mr. Mayor “), Carlin James (co-starring in” The Assassination of Gianni Versace “with Darren Criss and Isa Briones), Anna Maria Perez from Tagle (co-starring in” Godspell “on Broadway), singer Kiana Valenciano and The Consul General Edgar Banajos.
“I was honored that they were all here,” said Oliver. “Apl is really in fashion, and Nonito loves artistic things outside of boxing. He’s very funny too. He joked that his wife Rachel, who was sitting next to him during the show, was saying:” Oh, I want this, I like it; I want that.'”
“I love that some Filipino and Fil-Am artists and VIPs met at my show. I love bringing our community together,” Oliver said.
Oliver also spoke about why he returned to LA Fashion Week after a while.
“I’m based here in LA with my boutique in Beverly Hills, so I don’t always feel the need to showcase here. I exhibited in Bangkok three years in a row before COVID-19,” he said.
“LAFW approached me to close on Friday and Ralph Lauren’s nephew Greg to close on Saturday. I agreed because I was flattered, and really wanted to show again after the long COVID-19 shutdown. J I closed for only two months because of COVID, so I had a lot of creativity accumulated, ”he added.
On November 4, Oliver is getting ready for another fashion show. It will be part of Kornit Fashion Week LA, produced by the longtime founder (10 years) of Kornit Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, Israel.
“My collection will be different because I was asked to show more ready-to-wear, but with my couture touches. Also, I like that they want to celebrate ‘the woman’ and that they launch models of all colors, shapes, sizes, sizes, weights and ages. They want women who have a story to tell, “he said.
The plan is for a first class performance in the historic Pacific Stock Exchange building in Los Angeles.
Oliver also teased another upcoming show, but said he would give more details in the spring.
—MGP, GMA News
