Report: Digitization of the Fashion Industry

Fashion has been a special form of self-expression and empowerment throughout its history. Unique and self-fulfilling, drawing inspiration from its own time, place and context to produce an aesthetic that elucidates the present moment in such a way as to highlight what might follow, fashion is not just about style but also identity; it allows the wearer to express through their clothing who they are at any given time. It’s no surprise, then, that as the world shifts to an increasingly hybrid mode of digital and physical engagement and experience, the fashion industry is one of the first sectors to embrace and to be embraced by this new reality.

Web 3.0 technologies transform the virtual experience into a more human-centric experience, moving away from the static nature of the UX of Web 2.0 towards a more resonant and dynamic computing fabric, where the identities of consumers, under the form of digital avatars, are more tangible and the experiences they have are more real. As a result, the way consumers virtually dress has become more important and an integral part of their online experience and daily life, and brands and retailers are taking note. Established fashion houses and digital new entrants are releasing virtual-only pieces, and in some cases even entire augmented reality collections. Entire parades are taking place virtually, and a multitude of online-only marketplaces are appearing to meet the digital expectations of this set of consumers, especially those active within the NFT and blockchain communities.

Advances in 3D modeling and innovative software platforms allow today’s designers to share their assets digitally. Rather than producing physical samples or samples and flying from Milan to Los Angeles, for example, digital showrooms offer creatives the chance to share and showcase their virtually developed pre-production designs before they produce any. samples. All over the world, workers are being perfected to meet this new set of needs. Custom production studios producing goods and clothing on demand, based on real-time consumer information and feedback, are becoming more mainstream, as the fashion industry as a whole begins to do so. in the face of the societal and climatic impact of maintaining excess stocks.

Additional innovations also help propel the fashion industry towards a greener future, exchange and shared wardrobe platforms that aim to reduce the problems inherent in fast fashion and overconsumption, tracking tools that provide insight into the impact of supply chains and new sustainable manufacturing methods.

In this report, the PSFK research team explores the solutions, tools and technologies supporting the digitalization of the fashion industry. To help our members better understand the early stages of transition in this exciting space, PSFK has identified 7 key trends behind the crucial change in the fashion and apparel industries.

Featured Trends Direct to Avatar As consumers transition to the digital realm and advancements are made in gaming and social technologies, brands and retailers are designing customizable identities and products to serve consumers in their digital lifestyle. Downloadable cabinet As young consumers embrace a social media-focused mindset and seek out ways to express their personality online, they are turning to downloadable clothing specially designed and marketed for sharing online, enabling the clothing to be sold online. be worn virtually using augmented reality on digital and social platforms. Carbon labeling In an effort to be more transparent about the environmental impacts of sourcing, manufacturing and transporting materials, companies calculate the carbon footprint of their products and make this information available to consumers and customers.