New York City New Attraction Introduces Dress Code As Upskirting Threatens Guests | Travel News | To travel





The SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Observation Deck opened on Thursday and offers visitors unobstructed views of New York City. The attraction’s glossy mirror floors provide some of the wow factor of the venue.

However, the venue soon discovered that the mirrored floor revealed its guests a bit too much. All visitors wearing skirts and everyone around them could see exactly what they were wearing underneath. Since the incident, the Observation Deck has been rushing to add a new dress code to the FAQ section of its website. He says: “Due to the nature of the space and the presence of reflective and transparent flooring materials, we recommend that you wear pants, shorts or tights to fully enjoy the SUMMIT experience. READ MORE: Spanish hotspots that could go underwater

“For customers uncomfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we offer a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space. “ While the dress code is advisory only and not enforced, it is believed that most guests will want to follow it. Tickets start at £ 28 to visit the attraction atop the 1,400-foot-tall One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Manhattan. The highlight of the attraction offers visitors the highest views of Midtown Manhattan in New York City. DO NOT MISS

Designed by Kenzo Digital, mirrored floors are meant to add an extra special dimension to the guest experience. Local New Yorker Hailey, who wore a long skirt during the experiment, told the New York Post, “I’m wearing shorts underneath. It was not worth the risk. The New York Post said: “Giant mirrors leave little to the imagination if you wear a skirt, dress or kilt.” The attraction told USA Today that it offers guests black shorts if they forget the dress code and feel uncomfortable.

Dubai Eye or Ain Dubai opened its doors with a magnificent spectacle of lights and fireworks and can accommodate 1,750 visitors in a single rotation. Eclipsing the London Eye, Dubai Eye stands 250m tall and offers stunning views of the city. The Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, shared a video of himself at the top of Ain Dubai. In the incredible shot, the Crown Prince is captured sitting atop one of the wheel’s observation pods.

