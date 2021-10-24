Men’s football seeks revenge on UCLA





In their last home game of the regular season, the Stanford men’s soccer team (5-5-3, 2-3-1 Pac-12) will be looking to avenge their loss in the season opener Pac-12. when she faces the UCLA Bruins (8-5-0, 3-3-0 Pac-12) on Sunday afternoon. In both teams’ first fight this season, the Cardinal suffered a 2-0 loss, shattering a 10-game winning streak against the Bruins and leaving them with their first loss to the program since 2013. The game set the tone for each of the regular season teams. After a 2020 Pac-12 championship, the Stanfords 2021 campaign has left a lot to be desired. Sitting with a Pac-12 record of 2-3-1, the Cardinals’ playoff hopes remain in question. On the flip side, UCLA holds a conference record of 3-3, which is an improvement over last year, when they finished with the second-worst conference record. While the Cardinal has fallen short of expectations this year and the Bruins have surpassed theirs, each team’s final games tell a different story. Stanford is coming off a dominant 4-0 victory over San Diego State (7-4-2, 2-4-0 Pac-12). The Cardinal was led by senior striker Zach Ryan. The 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year scored two goals, making him the third-highest scorer in Pac-12 history. Second-year defenseman Ryan Dunn also made a name for himself in his first career start, giving the Cardinal his first assist and first career goal. As for UCLA, they enter Sunday’s game after a 2-1 loss to California (3-8-2, 1-5 Pac-12), which gave the Golden Bears their only conference victory this season. In the Stanfords game with Cal earlier this year, the Cardinal earned a 5-0 victory. Although UCLA is on the verge of losing, they have plenty of shining stars to watch out for on Sunday, including first-year forward Aaron Edwards, who won College Soccer News and National Player of the Week awards. Pac-12 player of the week last week. . Sunday’s game will be a crucial match for the Pac-12 standings, as a win at Stanford will put them half a game ahead of UCLA, good for exclusive possession of the third-place Pac-12. Kick-off is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. PT at Cagan Stadium.

