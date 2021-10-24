Black In Fashion Council publishes very first Black In Fashion index





The Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), the educational arm of the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ +) civil rights organization, and The advice of black in fashion, an organization that promotes and advances the representation of black people in the fashion and beauty industry, released its first Black in Fashion Index Report, which measures company policies and practices related to the inclusion of black employees. We’re very excited to finally release our report and much of the essential work we’ve done behind the scenes to make sure businesses are putting inclusive policies into practice. So many companies have realized over the past year that it’s not enough to post a black square or post a quote on MLK DayThe work we’re invested in requires a change in infrastructure and culture on our part. companies to intensely question their values ​​and priorities when it comes to DCI, said Lindsay Peoples Wagner, co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council. We’ve also seen companies understand that it’s not just about how many people of color work in their business, or how many black-owned brands in their stores, but how many people of color are high. in leadership positions, decision-making meetings and the board of directors. It is not enough to appear to care about diversity; inclusiveness takes work on all parties involved to get the needle moving. Building on the success of the HRC Foundations Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking tool on LGBTQ + inclusion, the Black in Fashion Council and the HRC have partnered to produce this annual public report. The tool tracks the work being done by companies to foster the inclusion of Black employees at all levels, which is part of each company’s three-year commitment. In its first year, 30 companies submitted surveys for analysis and included organizations ranging in size from small private businesses to Fortune 500 companies. The fashion and beauty industry, by definition, dictates to audiences around the world what is considered desirable, beautiful, and worthy of a standard long entrenched in white supremacy and patriarchy. This is why the creation of this tool is essential to ensure that all bodies, backgrounds and skin tones are represented and celebrated equally, said Raina Nelson, Senior Director of the Equality in the Workplace Program. Responding to the call for racial justice, the best companies in these industries are advancing equity and inclusion in the workplace and in the public arena. Thank you to the Black in Fashion Council for entrusting us with such an important tool that will serve as a guide for businesses across the country and, ultimately, around the world. The report is an assessment of the fashion and beauty industry with four main categories: policies of non-discrimination in the workplace, building an inclusive culture, engaging the black community and corporate social responsibility. Based on the rating, companies can achieve one of three levels of Building Foundation for Inclusion, Foundation for Inclusion, and Innovative Inclusion recognition. In the workplace Non-discrimination , 13 participants obtained the Building level, 11 the Foundation level and 6 the Innovative level.

In Building an inclusive culture, 13 participants received the Building level, 1 the Foundation level and 16 the Innovative level.

In Engaging the Black Community , 2 participants received the Building level, 5 obtained the Foundation level and 23 obtained the Innovative level.

In corporate social responsibility, 8 participants obtained the Building level, 17 the Foundation level and 5 the Innovative level. The survey criteria were created by the Black in Fashion Council and the HRC Foundation's Workplace Equality Program to be accessible to all participants, regardless of company size, budget or current financial performance. Some criteria include progressive internal policies such as: having a clear written policy prohibiting hair discrimination based on race, i.e. denial of employment opportunities due to hair texture or protective hairstyles , including braids, locs, twists or Bantu knots. The most significant progress that has been measured towards inclusion in the workplace has been the large-scale adoption of internal non-discrimination policies as well as specific efforts to showcase black talent. 80% of participants say they offer unconscious bias training with clear examples of unconscious bias based on race, ethnicity and micro-aggression.

97% of respondents say they feature black talent in social media advertising, print and digital covers, print and digital advertising campaigns, branded content, influencer initiatives, ads and recommendations.

83% of participants follow the representation of under-represented minorities across staff levels and roles. However, there is still considerable work to be done across all of the companies surveyed to achieve top marks in the other inclusive workplace policies and practices listed below: 20% of participants report having a formal professional development program for underrepresented minorities, including black employees.

43% of participants say they have an initiative to fight pay inequalities with an intersectional approach that includes both gender and race.

33% of participants report having a supplier diversity program that includes outreach to minority-owned business enterprises;

17% say they have a program that includes outreach to LGBTQ-owned businesses.

