Suzuki’s new GSX-S1000GT shouldn’t be overlooked





Mechanically, the 1,000cc in-line four-cylinder develops 152 hp at 11,000 rpm and 106 nm at 9250 rpm. It weighs 226kg wet, has fully adjustable front and rear suspension, and a quick two-way shifter for good measurement. The tank holds 19 liters of hydrocarbons (good for a range of 180 miles), the tires are suitable Dunlop Sportmax II, the clutch is cable-type, and there is a good old-fashioned wrench to use in the fuel cap. gasoline and the ignition barrel. A bright 6.5-inch, glare-free TFT screen looks you in the face, which automatically switches between day and night mode and tells you everything you need to know and nothing more. If desired, there’s smartphone integration for on-screen satellite navigation and a convenient USB port for device power tucked to the left of the cockpit fairing. Other than that, there isn’t much else to discuss other than the riding of it all. And from the moment you leave, it’s good. Very well. So natural, in fact, that just a few hundred yards away there is nothing to think about when it comes to biking. It’s so easy to set up that you’re immediately transported to a place where it’s just you, the bike, and a great engine with a wider torque band than the Grand Canyon. As you walk out of town, you immediately notice how the controls fall naturally into your hands and feet, the mirrors provide a clear view, and the gearbox is silky smooth and buttery. There are generous amounts of directional locks to get around traffic and obstacles and it doesn’t make a lot of noise either, so the queue for the post office won’t feel the need to write angry letters. to the local deputy. Out of town and through the twisty, winding roads of the spectacular windswept Scottish Highlands, the pace starts to pick up and you feel like the GT is still as comfortable on its springs as you are. in the saddle. Besides the scenery, there is something to marvel at and it starts with the amount of mechanical grip the chassis is capable of generating with astounding stability. Grip means confidence and confidence means speed. Coupled with sublime throttle response and a flawless quick shifter, it quickly creates a sense of cognitive space that you can use however you like – watching the world go by or speeding through it. As confidence peaks, you can’t help but explore the depths of the engine, which is just as happy to execute overtakes without needing to change gears as it dances around the gears in the upper rungs. of the speed range. This is where the GT really comes to life, with thrilling top-of-the-line racing and enough sportiness in the suspension to attack corners, hit peaks and vanish the other side. And, all the while there is little wind, the rain is mostly deflected away from you, and there is no vibration, pain, or pain to suffer. This is the right GT-ing.

