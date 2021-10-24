India vs Pakistan live score & updates: India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup live score & updates: rivals resume rivalry after 28 months

India vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates. | Photo credit: times now

Hello and welcome to the T20 World Cup high voltage match between India and Pakistan. Batted first, India managed to score 151/7 of their 20 overs on the back of a well-made 57 from Virat Kohli. Pakistan will be quite happy with this effort and the game is balanced. They started well on the power play. Rizwan leads the way, with 25 *

22h00: It was a brilliant start to the power play with the two forerunners fitting in well. India is under pressure and must break this partnership. Pakistan 43/0.

9:49 p.m .: Some good overs for India to set things back after Rizwan and Babar got off to a steady start after four overs in the chase. Pakistan 24/0

21:41: Rizwan and Babar make the most of the power play, getting off to a good start in the chase. Pressure on Indian bowlers right now. Pakistan 18/0

9:30 p.m .: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam will begin the hunt in Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar with the new ball for India as the chase begins!

9:19 p.m .: It’s the end of the heats with Rauf for seven points from the final. With that, India has just passed the 150 mark as it finishes with 151/7 on the board. It’s a good recovery after a difficult start.

9:15 p.m .: First wicket for Haris Rauf as Hardik Pandya returns with three deliveries remaining in the heats. India 146/7

9:12 p.m .: What an eventful penultimate with 17 points resulting from it. Afridi got Kohli but made a mess towards the end by leaking crucial races. Final to come. India 144/6

9:08 p.m .: Pakistan was hit hard in the penultimate round as Shaheen returned to strike with the new ball to get Kohli for 57. India 133/6

9:02 p.m .: Hasan Ali strikes again as Ravindra Jadeja is sacked for 13. India is looking to raise the anti and lost a wicket in the process. Just about two more overs to go. India 125/5

8:53 p.m .: Four more overs to go now and India are looking for a decent position to finish well from here. India are 110/4

8:36 p.m .: Another big window for Pakistan as Shadab sheds some nice pants. Timely kick and the pressure is back on the hitters. Ravindra Jadeja is coming now. India, 84/4

20:33 Now is the time for India to step up with just eight overs remaining. Pant took Hasan to the cleaners in the 12th with some six as the recovery is underway. India is at 81/3.

8:21 p.m .: Ten overs done and dusted off. Pakistan will be satisfied with the way the proceedings have gone so far. Three wickets taken and they also kept the batters under pressure. India 60/3. It’s DRINK time!

8:15 p.m .: Fifty for Team India with a limit of Rishabh Pant. 52/3 after nine overs and it will be up to Pant and Kohli to build a partnership now.

8:12 p.m .: Hafeez storage opening. Pakistan who goes upstairs to dismiss Pant caught behind, ends up losing its criticism. India is 43/3 with eight overs made.

7:59 p.m .: Hasan delivers the first as Surya returns. Three fewer as India’s woes continue to peak, 3/31. Rishabh Pant arrives at the fold.

19:56: Another decent from Afridi. The pressure on Virat and Surya as Pakistan has performed well on the power play so far. India retaliates, 30/2 after five overs.

19:42: Shaheen strikes again! Rahul is the next player to come out as the two India forerunners are back in the hut now. Brilliant start for Pakistan and Afridi!

7:41 p.m .: Great start for Pakistan with the ball so far. They chose Rohit’s big wicket and silenced the hitters. India are 6/1 after two overs in innings.

7:33 p.m .: Shaheen draws the first blood for Pakistan while Rohit is gone for a duck. India loses its first wicket for one. Virat will be the new man at No.3

19:29: Rohit and Rahul to open the stick for India. Shaheen Afridi will take the new ball for Pakistan as we are all ready to go!

19:19: India (XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (playing XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

7:00 p.m .: Pakistan won the toss and chose to play first. They removed Haider Ali from the XI. No surprises in the XI of India as Varun Chakravarthy edged R Ashwin for a place in the XI. Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar are other players on the bench.

6:50 p.m .: Did you know? India are 5-0 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups and the Men in Blue will be keen to extend their lead to 6-0. India beat Pakistan in 2007 (twice), 2012, 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups. Not to forget, they also have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the World Cups at 50.

6.40 p.m .: Pakistan named their 12-member squad on the eve of the game and it probably won’t be a difficult task to pick their final eleven. Asif Ali could be the player who could stay on the bench for today’s game. Fakhar Zaman, who was not part of the preliminary squad, may have to strike in the middle order if Babar Azam initiates proceedings with Mohammad Rizwan.

6.30 p.m .: Speaking of playing XIs, India has settled their plans and Varun Chakravarthy playing ahead of R Ashwin won’t be a big surprise. The only question remains on the inclusion of Hardik Pandya and he should make the cut as India will have its 5 front row bowlers in the XI.

6:20 p.m .: Finally, the day has arrived when India and Pakistan will share the pitch as they compete in the long-awaited T20 World Cup match in Dubai. The two teams now only stick together in the ICC events and the Asian Cups. And it is after 28 months that the Men in Blue will face the Men in Green.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the T20 World Cup for the first time. It will also be a special start as captain for Babar Azam, as he will lead his team in an ICC event for the first time.

Much like the World Cups at 50, India also holds a clear lead over Pakistan in the shorter format and has a 5-0 lead against them. The lead is expected to expand to 6-0 by the end of the day. For India, the responsibility will fall on Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and rookie Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan expects maximum contributions from Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Shah Afridi and others. It will be an exciting competition to watch and fans can expect nothing more than almost 4 hours of entertaining and thrilling cricket. The game may very well break the record for the most watched match in history !!