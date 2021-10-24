Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s football recap: Virginia Tech and Loyola Maryland, and future prospects for Boston College

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5-1, 3-3-1 ACC) have had a great streak lately, but a tough result on Saturday will give them a bitter taste again. That ended a five-game winning streak for Wake, one where the Deacs won a pair of tough ACC games, but now they’ll have to recalibrate with Syracuse coming to Spry in the regular season finale as Wake seeks to regain momentum. in the ACC tournament. But before we think about what to expect, let’s take a look at the Deacs’ latest performances.

You couldn’t have asked for a better performance from the Wake in this game, as the Deacs outscored the then # 5 Hokies (now # 13, 9-2-3, 3-2-1 ACC) in whistle in whistle, winning a 3-1 victory at Spry with a generous score for the Hokies. For the Deacs, it was a second consecutive victory in the conference and a fourth consecutive victory on their winning streak. The VT counter was almost completely neutralized throughout the match, which can be attributed to the excellent work Wake’s backline did in limiting a Hokie attack that was only held under two goals three times this time. season. Wake was much better than VT and almost always had his foot on the ball, playing through the Hokie press and moving his center block as he pleased. When they didn’t have the ball they seemed to win every other ball, showing more intensity than VT throughout.

There weren’t many clear chances in the first half, but the Deacs were firmly in control throughout, pushing the VT defense while the Hokies looked for a clean counterattack in the other direction, but didn’t couldn’t get the ball. The first goal came late in the first half, as a long Prince Amponsah ball just inside the halfway line would be claimed by VT defender Sivert Haugli, who seemed to misjudge the space and time he was taking. lay out, trying to spin the ball. outside. Jahlane Forbes, returning to the lineup after injury, stripped Haugli cleanly and settled into place at goal, chipping goalkeeper Ben Martino to give the Deacs the lead. While this was a huge mistake from the back on the Hokies’ part, Wake were the much better team and deserved to take the lead before half-time.

The second half was the best half the Deacs have played in the ACC this season, but it was the Hokies who would end up where they wanted to be after the break. After Kyle Holcomb missed a big opportunity to double the lead for Wake, VT would capitalize the other way around, with Danny Flores winning a second ball from a header from Prince Amponsah and sending through Conor Pugh. Pugh was hitting him at the near post, and Trace Alphin couldn’t come close to his effort as the Hokies found the equalizer they needed in 7 minutes. It felt like the air had come out of the stadium as fans seemed to expect the Hokies to show why they were a top team in the country, like Clemson did in the second half at Spry. a few weeks ago. However, the Deacs responded almost immediately, with Hosei Kijima finding himself isolated on the right flank, one-on-one with Kyle McDowell. He would go all the way to the line and cut it to pass McDowell, then send a ball to Kyle Holcomb, who would make up for his previous failure and drop it in the lower center corner of the box, sending Spry ecstatic. He reversed the momentum, which briefly appeared to go the other way, and firmly put Wake back in the driver’s seat. For the rest of the half, they were just looking for that third goal to kill the game while the Hokies were just trying to push them back.

The Deacs would dominate the rest of the half, creating a plethora of chances they just couldn’t finish. There was also a penalty controversy, as what appeared to be a very awkward tackle into the box by a VT defender would prevent Colin Thomas from kicking a Nico Benalcazar ball, but no penalty was imposed. In the end, it didn’t matter. In the 77th minute, as Nico Benalcazar would find Takuma Suzuki in midfield, who would send a sharp ball behind for Roald Mitchell, who would take a touch to pass, and coldly slide it to the bottom corner to put a fork in the Hokies. , who at this stage of the match deserved to be lost by more than two. It was the last goal of the game, and as the final bell rang, the Deacs erupted in joy on the pitch after scoring a victory over an elite opponent. Overall, I would say the Man of the Match in this one was Nico Benalcazar, who was so critical in stuffing the Hokie attack, as well as possession, as he was excellent on the ball, neutralizing totally press VT and keeping the Deacs attacks on schedule.

Loyola Maryland

There is really little to say about this match, as a totally outclassed Greyhounds team (6-6-2, 4-2 Patriot) came to Spry and was demolished by a Wake team who were shooting all the cylinders. Kyle Holcomb did not play in this match for undisclosed reasons, but Wake still saw an elite striker play, Roald Mitchell opening the scoring in the 12th minute when Roald Mitchell settled a Holland Rula ball and the ‘hammered from the top of the box, with the ball tucked away in the top corner. The second goal came in the 43rd minute, as a smooth ball behind for Julian Kennedy would allow Kennedy to place him in the lower corner of the far post on his left foot to score his college first goal and Wakes second of the night. The Deacs were going in half of the pair, and, about the way things were going, it looked like more goals were on the way.

Ultimately, there were a lot more goals to hit, as an early reduction from Colin Thomas to Omar Hernandez increased Demon Deacon’s lead to three as Hernandez tore him in the top corner. Colin Thomas’ first collegiate goal would come next, as Takuma Suzuki would send him down the left flank, with the second-year winger scoring his first collegiate goal on a shot through the left foot of which Chase Vosvick got a big chunk, but didn’t. couldn’t grow wide. Colin Thomas was picking up another assist on fifth base, as he picked up a loose ball of his own at Chase Oliver and cut it to Julian Kennedy, who would rip it in the top corner of the top of the box. He got his hat trick moments later, as a long ball from Hosei Kijima to the left-back just inside Greyhound’s half would send him to toss him on Vosvick to record the first round of the hat of a Wake player since Ugo Okoli in 2012. Oscar Sears would jump into the action to tie a bow on the play, squeezing Jahlane Forbes’ ball out and slicing it to the top of the box, where he puts it. would whip to the ground in the lowest corner. out of reach of substitute goalie Alex Bobocea to make it a lucky 7-0 for the Deacs.

This is the sort of performance to be expected from Wake in these non-conference games. While this rating volume is rare and unreasonable, the level of dominance displayed is to be expected. It was three expected points the Deacs won in a dominant fashion, and a game that had a clear man of the game. Julian Kennedy had struggled for much of his time on the pitch this season, trying to adjust to the college game after time with USL League One semi-pro and college players with Orlando City B, but in this match, everything clicked. His support was excellent, the finish was clean and he was very active throughout the game. It was the kind of performance the Deacs hope to see him achieve in the future.

Boston College

After those two positive performances, Wake presented a depressing one in BC, giving them their second victory over Wake in their last three meetings. Wake wasn’t sharp enough in this game, failing to perform poorly, but Boston College took a yard for every inch Wake gave them, and turned it into three goals and three points. The score started in the 19th minute for the Eagles on a throw in which Mike Suski would dribble inside. He is reportedly looking to take the ball into the box, ignoring a challenge from Prince Amponsah and whipping it to the near post and past Trace Alphin to give the Eagles the advantage. British Columbia put the Wakes defense under pressure on the counterattack, but the Deacs seemed to come back into the game and get the best of luck when, with just a minute and a half to go in the first half, Stefan Sigurdarson would get by. Prince Amponsah to enter the zone, then was awkwardly knocked down in the zone by Amponsah to give the Eagles a penalty. Sigurdarson would put it away and the Eagles would come in half with a pair.

Wake would start the second half brilliantly, however, and get a few good chances before finding a goal to catch up in the game, with Roald Mitchell loosening down the right flank in the 62nd minute, sending one to Kyle Holcomb, who hit him with a wide open goal at close range. However, just four minutes later, Aidan Farwell would give the ball to Mike Suski, who would bring it back to center, tearing a ground from the top of the box, sneaking it between Garrison Tubbs and Prince Amponsah and into the back of the net as Trace Alphin could only watch. It was the backbreaker for the Deacs, although they had a late push to equalize. Jake Swallen issued a penalty in the 87th minute after an awkward challenge from Wil Jacques from behind on Roald Mitchell to bring the Deacs closer, but they ran out of time and the Eagles would claim their second straight victory, both in the ACC.

The man of the match in this one is an easy pick, as Mike Suski has been absolutely amazing throughout this game and scored both goals that propelled the Eagles over the top. It was a very disappointing result for the Deacs, who were one of the hottest teams in the country before that deflating game. Although they had a few chances and the best of the game, the Eagles looked dangerous almost every time they advanced, and Wake cannot be satisfied with that given that this team only scored 3 goals in total in the game. of his last 6 games. They will have the opportunity to turn back in the right direction with an ACC clash to close the regular season this weekend.

On Friday night, the Deacs will return to action ahead of the ACC tournament, as they face the Syracuse Orange at 7:00 am.