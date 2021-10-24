Gender neutral fashion and how the industry shapes our standards

Scroll down to see more images

Stroll Fifth Avenue, take a virtual walk on Instagram, or get lost in the black hole that is TikTok, and you’ll likely see more of an emerging fashion trend. Maybe his low-waisted jeans, an upturned scarf, cowboy bootsOr maybe, it’s a nod to gender neutrality.

Gone are the days when skirts implied femininity and pants the opposite. Gone is the idea that fem and masc cannot coexist. Instead, we step in and create a society where gender is seen as a sliding scale, not a binary one.

As such, it’s no surprise that gender-neutral trends have increased over the past five years. In 2018, Off-White made a statement with its gender neutral capsule collection, becoming one of the hottest names in fashion to challenge gender stereotypes.

Since then, other designers and even celebrities have taken their own turn on the movement. Recently, the questioning of gender norms has to become the norm last month when Bretman Rock broke the internet wearing a Cavalli dress at the VMAs, or during Paris Fashion Week where Miu Miu combined work khaki and miniskirts.

Of course, it would be remiss of me not to cite Billy Porters’ red carpet style, including his Oscars tuxedo ball gown by Christian Siriano.

While the fashion industry is one of the most visual examples of social norms in transition, the diminished emphasis on gender is rooted much deeper in social justice. The push for non-binary representation extends to high school students fighting for bathroom rights and activists who rally for trans equality.

Both in fashion and in life, the gender binary is slowly fading, and the trend of sartorial androgyny is only expected to last for a few seasons. As more and more people come forward as part of the LGBTQIA + community, the fashion industry recognizes the potential influence and purchasing power that the movement possesses.

More than five percent of American adults identify as LGBTQIA +. As new clothing trends and entire brands are built with gender inclusiveness at their heart, these tens of thousands of consumers are finally seeing themselves represented. For queer kids, teens and adults who navigate the endlessly confused world of self-identification, recent fashions have provided a natural way to express what gender and sexuality is. to feel As.

Designers’ experimentation with gender fluidity can be a natural progression for the fashion industry, but it is also vital to improving our society. When brands are ready to recognize the social construction of gender and the ways in which they can construct their own ideas, acceptance of gender expression will grow both inside and outside the queer community. .

From parades to the streets to what was worn underneath, breaking gender expectations is a crucial next step, one that future generations will be grateful for. Here, a few examples of non-sexist style entering the mainstream of traditional clothing.

Thom browne

If you didn’t know Browne before September 13 (2021 version of the first Monday in May), you probably know him by now. Dressing Pete Davidson, Evan Mock, and Amandla Stenberg at the Met Gala, Browne defied gender norms with every corset, blazer and skirt he sent to the Met’s steps.

the hill road

Collina Strada regularly features trans, non-binary and queer models in catwalks and campaigns. This year, the brand continued the tradition as models of varying ages, abilities and genders walked hand-in-hand across the cracked concrete of the Brooklyn Grange roof during the S / S22 show.

Private policy

Private Policy presented their S / S22 collection during NYFW at Spring Studios. Dressed in bomber jackets, hoods, knee-length skirts and recycled plastic flowers, mannequins of different genders walked around, showing off the brand’s long-standing genderless messages in portrayal and figure.

Telfar

Created in 2005 with the slogan This is not for youit’s for everyone, Telfar’s iconic shopping bag (you know, the one Oprah and Beyonce adore) has allowed the deliberately neutral brand to establish itself as the go-to place for gender-neutral accessories and clothing. .

Dickies

It’s unclear whether Dickies wanted this to happen or not, but the workwear brand has recently become the ultimate in gender-neutral streetwear. Sold to Urban outfitters, Dickies can be worn as a sign of homosexuality, or just the perfect balance with feminine pieces.

Levi’s

The Americas brand takes a stand. In 2019, Lévis published a blog post titled The Lévis Guide to Unisex Style, where the company shared its belief in gender neutral expression. Since then, the denim company has continued to partner with trans and non-binary influencers, even promoting anti-adjustment options to suit bodies of all genders.

Parade

Unlike many underwear brands, Parade sells its items regardless of gender. Without a designated line for men or women, Parade encourages people of all identities to feel comfortable and confident in their bras and underwear.