Shawn Mendes attends’ We Can Survive ‘concert in’ 70s-inspired look – Footwear News





Shawn Mendes arrived in groovy rock star style at the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles yesterday. The "Wonder" singer walked the Hollywood Bowl red carpet in a classic white tee, layered over a black denim jacket. His jacket featured pointed lapels and a front pocket. One of Mendes' most notable pieces were black pants, which featured a tailored fit with a flared hem. – adding a touch of 70s style to the rock n 'roll look. Her outfit was complete with a black leather belt, a gold pendant necklace, several rings and a single silver earring.

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician has chosen his signature style: a pair of Chelsea boots. His shoes featured black leather uppers, elastic side panels and slightly square toes. The pair was complete with cropped heels that appeared to total at least an inch in height. Related

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: MEGA

Let’s take a closer look at Mendes’ boots. CREDIT: MEGA Men’s boots are officially back in the shoe rotation this season. The Chelsea style has proven to be particularly popular due to its comfortable low heel and easy slip-on silhouette. Mendes is the latest star to wear the style. Celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Justin Theroux and Kit Harrington have also been spotted in pairs from Givenchy, Saint Laurent and COS in recent weeks. For shoes, Mendes is often seen in ankle boots, one of his style signatures. The “Mercy” singer regularly wears Frye’s black “Grady” chelsea boots, as well as cuban-heeled or zippered leather pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. However, Mendes’ laid back style is decidedly more laid back, as he regularly dons Golden Goose, Adidas, and Nike low top sneakers.

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Rivière / MEGA Each fall, Audacy’s We Can Survive concert is held to raise funds for various charitable causes. This year’s 8th annual show was held to raise awareness about mental health and raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The concert also features a range of star-studded performances. This year’s lineup included Mendes, Doja Cat, Saweetie, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, and The Kid Laroi. Slip into black Chelsea boots this fall, inspired by Shawn Mendes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target To buy: Dockers Ransom Boots, $ 50 (was $ 65).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: AllSaints Harley Boots, $ 278.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Dr. Martens Boots 2976, $ 150. Click on the gallery to see more of the sharpest men’s boots for the fall season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2021/fashion/celebrity-style/shawn-mendes-flare-pants-chelsea-boots-we-can-survive-concert-1203198007/

