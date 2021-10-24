What Are Daddy’s Jeans And Should You Buy Some?

From my jokes to the way I give advice, usually without too much provocation, to my uncontrollable growls every time I get up from a chair, I constantly show daddy tendencies. Considering my age – 44 – and the fact that I’m a father of two, anything I do is automatically classified as a dad by anyone under the age of 30.

The only part of my life that doesn’t look like a father at all is the way I dress. People younger than me may disagree with this statement, but judging me against other dads at college parties, youth football games, and even at the gym, I looks like a style icon.

This brings us to the growing popularity of daddy jeans among younger men who probably aren’t dads yet and won’t be having kids anytime soon. Thanks in part to the growing popularity of mom jeans and the revival of ’90s style, dad jeans are now making a comeback bigger than your old man’s prostate.

What are daddy jeans?

The new fashion for dad jeans is inspired by the men’s denim worn by Millennials and Gen Z fathers in the early years when The Sopranos were a staple watch, iPods were the size of compact cars, and physical stores were the only place to shop for clothing.

Dad jeans are taller at the waist than the typical jeans fit. The jeans are relaxed at the thigh and tapered and loose from the knee. The bottom of the pants is a bit more fitted around the ankle and falls slightly above the tongue of the sneakers, preferably a new pair of white sneakers like the New Balance.

The coloring of the jeans can range from dark tones resembling train conductor’s pants to faded jeans straight from Zach Morris’ laundry basket.

Daddy jeans are a holdover from the normcore nineties fashion trend. To spark a strong mental image of normcore and quintessential pair of jeans, imagine Steve Jobs on stage at an Apple product launch or Jerry Seinfeld’s outfit in every episode of Seinfeld.

An online search for the term daddy jeans will generate conflicting opinions at the top of the first page of results. You’ll likely find articles – written last year – explaining how daddy’s jeans should be a part of every stylish men’s jeans rotation. Older opinion pieces tell men how to avoid buying daddy’s pants that might be mistaken for part of your daddy’s wardrobe.

The truth is, daddy jeans are all the rage again.

“While the slim fit is comfortable to wear, the daddy jeans are where they are right now,” says Kalyn Camara, buyer and operations manager for an online clothing store. “Looser denim with a higher waist that sits more on the waist gives the jeans a familiar vintage vibe.”

Why should you consider wearing daddy jeans

Just like any fashion trend, wearing daddy jeans depends on a man’s style and taste. Buying a pair of daddy’s jeans and taking them out for a spin isn’t a bad idea.

“The great thing about denim is that you can really wear it on almost any occasion,” adds Camara. “Date, happy hour, brunch, around the house and just doing daddy stuff. “

Daddy’s pants pair well with fresh kicks or a stylish new hoodie and serve as an alternative to tired old sweatpants or sportswear.

Naturally, some men should avoid wearing daddy’s jeans at all costs based on height and body size. Avoid adding a pair of daddy jeans to the pants rotation if your body type isn’t quite Seinfeld but rather Costanza. Daddy jeans will make you look shorter, heavier and no closer to a successful architect or marine biologist.

Should the daddy in jeans experience go wrong and end in what you wear? inquiries from girlfriends, best friends and co-workers, you have an extra pair of jeans to wear around the house or participate in other daddy type activities such as cutting the grass, tackling renovations home or just bang the grill tongs together while waiting for the burgers to finish.

“At the end of the day, you should always wear what makes you feel good, because that’s when you look and feel the most confident.”

How to buy jeans for dad

Daddy denim in various styles and colors is plentiful and easy to find. Several brands like American Eagle and Urban Outfitters now offer a range of jeans specifically labeled daddy jeans. Ironically, these are the two stores I shopped at during and after college for the sole purpose of not dressing anything like my dad.

If your favorite brand doesn’t make a specific fit of denim labeled “jeans for daddy,” pairs of these pants can be purchased at stores where dads usually stock up. budget clothes, and checking out a few vintage stores is always a good idea.

Still not sure where to buy a pair of jeans for dad before this weekend? Just ask your dad where he buys his jeans. Good shopping.

