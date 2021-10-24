Caravan vacations are back in fashion and rightly so





I flew to Highland Perthshire this month. It was a short break booked almost two years ago and then canceled / postponed / rearranged more times than the infamous late 1980s rumble between Frank Bruno and Mike Tyson.

We originally paid for a lodge in the woods, and then with the endless shenanigans of travel restrictions and blockages, getting our desired dates meant swapping the cabin for a static trailer.

When this option was presented by the lady on the phone, I grabbed it without hesitation. I would have done the same if she had suggested staying in a rickety garden shed with sleeping bags on a cold stone floor and a bucket that also acted as a toilet, while catching drips from a leaky roof. . Static caravans were a staple of my childhood vacation. I was 22 years old before I went abroad for the first time (a weekend in Barcelona won in a magazine contest) so it was almost like the circle of life. We all go back to the beginning. READ MORE: Susan Swarbrick Week: Halloween Obsessed? Looks like my house is auditioning for a Tim Burton movie After years of traveling the world – Australia, South Africa, Canada, Taiwan, Zambia, Ukraine – I have been strangely obsessed with exploring Scotland ever since I reached my forties. And that was before the arrival of Covid-19 cut off all of our wings. BC – before the coronavirus – I approached the choice of holiday digs with the diva verve of a self-centered rock star writing a demanding locker room jumper, in my case Googling “luxury”, “welcome basket”, “sheets Egyptian cotton “,” rainforest shower “and like that. But there’s nothing quite like a pandemic to gain some much-needed perspective on my misconceptions about what constitutes creature comfort. It was a static caravan. The four of us – me, my husband, my mother and the dog – packed the car and headed north. Caravans have come a long way since I was young, when I remember chirping in cold even in June. They have heaters now. The one we stayed in also had a small fireplace. Other surprises include a fenced wooden deck with a ramp (no metal steps here). Enjoy the fall colors at Loch Faskally in Perthshire. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Modern caravans are undeniably much more spacious but, at the end of the day, they still have to pack a lot in a relatively small area. If I hadn’t already considered losing weight, trying to take a shower would undoubtedly have given me the boost I so badly needed. It was a tight squeeze. To get in and out of the cabin, I had to half slide, half contort my frame because there was not enough room for the chest and rear to pass through the narrow space between the sliding doors in same time. Big shame aside – kidding – we had a great weekend browsing Faskally Woods, drinking hot chocolate after visiting The Soldier’s Leap in Killiecrankie and spending all my pocket money at the second hand bookstore in Pitlochry. The fall colors were amazing. READ MORE: Susan Swarbrick Week: Hangover Truths & Hard Scales Lessons What I liked most, however, was the warm atmosphere in our accommodations. It was like we were spending time together. Even at opposite ends of the trailer. I would do it again. Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald HOW TO BECOME A HERALD SUBSCRIBER For just £ 2 for two months, you can instantly read your favorite writers including Susan Swarbrick, Teddy Jamieson, Alison Rowat, Mark Smith, Vicky Allan, Russell Leadbetter and Barry Didcock, as well as Ron Mackenna, Rab McNeil and the famous Herald Diary. Subscribe to The Herald and don’t miss a single word from your favorite writers by clicking here

